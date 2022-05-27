Celtics Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 live updates: Celtics need one win to reach the NBA Finals Draymond Green believes the Celtics are headed to the Finals. Is he right? Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics looks to pass between Kyle Lowry and Max Strus of the Miami Heat. Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Here are your live updates as the Celtics look to advance to the NBA Finals at home in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat.

If you want less formal takes and many more sentences that end in “lol,” please feel free to follow me on Twitter: @Tom_NBA.

Second Quarter

8:17 – What a second-quarter takeover by Tatum: A 3-pointer, a dunk and a tough turnaround jumper on three consecutive possessions. He has 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers and four free throws in the first 13 minutes.

9:54 – The big difference so far: The Heat have made three more 3-pointers than the Celtics, but the Celtics are 10-for-10 at the free-throw line, while the Heat are yet to shoot one.

First Quarter

0:00 – The Heat win the first quarter 29-22. Several ominous signs: The 3-pointers fell (but not by their usual shooters), Jimmy Butler got going early, and the Celtics were sloppy.

Advertisement:

1:15 – An addendum to the note below: Celtics need to figure out how to rebound when protecting the rim takes Robert Williams out of position.

3:20 – Robert Williams just affected two Heat shots at the rim and blocked two by Jimmy Butler. That’s four shots on one possession, for those keeping track. The Celtics still don’t look perfect, but their defense appears to be rounding into shape early enough to stem the Heat tide before it gets out of control.

7:20 – Two fouls for Al Horford already.

7:40 – Four turnovers in the first 4.5 minutes for the Celtics.

9:00 – Bad start for the Celtics: They are sloppy, and the Heat keep getting out in transition. Even when the Celtics stop the initial attack, the Heat get good looks as the Celtics try to scramble and slow them down.

Udoka called an early timeout as the Celtics went down 12-5. Re-establishing a pace they want to play over the next few minutes will be important — while the Celtics started slow in Game 5, they didn’t fall behind by much because their defense stifled the Heat. That hasn’t happened so far.

Pregame

– The Celtics, like the Heat, held a moment of silence for the school shooting victims in Uvalde, TX before the game.

Like the Heat did in Miami, the Celtics urged fans to contact their senators ahead of Game 6 at TD Garden.



“Support common sense gun laws,” it said on the Jumbotron, as fans broke out in applause. pic.twitter.com/sD3DkQ2JR6 — Katie McInerney (@k8tmac) May 28, 2022

– First, the big injury news: Both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are available for the Celtics, while Tyler Herro will once again sit out for the Heat. Herro has been one of the few consistent half-court options for the Heat.

Advertisement:

“These are not easy conversations or decisions,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before the game. “He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready, you know, to step into this kind of intensity of a game.”

– Draymond Green believes the Celtics are going to clinch. Brian Scalabrine thinks the Heat have “a snowball’s chance in hell.” Is the rush to coronate the Celtics in the Eastern Conference too premature?

“We’ve talked about being the hunted — the hunter, earlier in the series against Milwaukee. Now we’re on the other side,” Ime Udoka said. “That’s big for us to go out and try to finish it tonight. We did the same thing in Milwaukee, went to their place, brought it back for Game 7. We’d like to avoid that. …

“Our mindset is to come out and be aggressive, like we did last game. We respond well to wins, not just when our back is against the wall.”

FiveThirtyEight gives the Celtics an 89 percent chance of reaching the Finals while most sportsbooks have Boston as an 8.5-point favorite to win Game 6.

– Game 6 tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST.