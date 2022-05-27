Celtics Heat’s Tyler Herro out, Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Rob Williams to play in Game 6 Herro's missed the last three games due to a groin injury. Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) screens Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) as Tyler Herro, left, drives during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer





BOSTON (AP) — Heat guard Tyler Herro remained sidelined because of a strained left groin as Miami tries to stave off elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night.

The reigning sixth man of the year hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Heat’s matchup with the Celtics.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro has made progress and wants to play, but that this was deemed to be the most responsible decision.

“He’s not quite ready, to step into this kind of intensity of a game,” Spoelstra said.

Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) are available to play, though. Smart missed Game 4 due to his injury and Williams played the last two games after missing Game 3, showing notable signs of injury in both games.

