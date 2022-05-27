Heat’s Tyler Herro out, Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Rob Williams to play in Game 6

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
BOSTON (AP) — Heat guard Tyler Herro remained sidelined because of a strained left groin as Miami tries to stave off elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night.
The reigning sixth man of the year hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Heat’s matchup with the Celtics.
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro has made progress and wants to play, but that this was deemed to be the most responsible decision.
“He’s not quite ready, to step into this kind of intensity of a game,” Spoelstra said.
Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) are available to play, though. Smart missed Game 4 due to his injury and Williams played the last two games after missing Game 3, showing notable signs of injury in both games.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.