Celtics Al Horford reportedly played in Game 6 following death of grandfather "Thank you to everyone who sent kind words Al's way."

Al Horford reportedly played in Game 6 of the Celtics-Heat series Friday following the death of his grandfather, José Reynoso Núñez, a day prior.

Núñez, 81, was the father of Horford’s mother, Arelis Reynoso. He was buried Saturday in the Dominican Republic, per Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

During the past week, according to Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN, Horford traveled to Atlanta to spend time with his grandfather before he died.

Falleció esta madrugada don José Reynoso, padre de mi amiga y colega @arelismreynoso y abuelo del estelar jugador NBA @Al_Horford



Tenía 81 años. Será sepultado el sábado en Puerto Plata, Rep. Dominicana.#QEPD #RIP pic.twitter.com/64zQ3Un2k3 — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) May 26, 2022

Horford’s sister, Anna Horford, confirmed the news on Twitter and thanked everyone who sent kind words to her brother.

Thank you to everyone who sent kind words Al’s way. He & his abuelo were very close. Some things are bigger than basketball. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 28, 2022

“He & his abuelo were very close,” Anna Horford wrote. “Some things are bigger than basketball.”

Game 7 is set for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in Miami, and Horford is expected to play.