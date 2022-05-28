Heat, Celtics set for winner-take-all Game 7 in conference finals

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)
Miami; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2.5; over/under is 197.5
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 3-3
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat defeated the Celtics 111-103 in the last matchup. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 47 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points.
The Heat are 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is the league leader shooting 37.9% from downtown, led by Victor Oladipo shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.
The Celtics are 33-19 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 46.5 points per game in the paint led by Tatum averaging 10.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.
Tatum is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists. Jaylen Brown is shooting 47.6% and averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 100.8 points, 40.4 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.
Celtics: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points.
INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: out (groin).
Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).
