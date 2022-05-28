Celtics Jimmy Butler explained how Dwyane Wade inspired his Game 6 performance "D-Wade never hits me until his voice is really, really needed. And it was." Friday was Jimmy Butler's night. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler doesn’t listen much to outside noise.

He does, however, value inspirational messages from people in his circle.

Butler, who erupted for 47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 blocks in Miami’s 111-103 Game 6 triumph over the Celtics on Friday, thanked Dwyane Wade for reaching out and fueling him.

“He was telling me that I could do this,” Butler told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game. “Knee a little banged up, but nobody cares. Go out there, continue to build your legacy. It meant the world to me, so I appreciate you D-Wade.”

Still having a hard time wrapping my head around that game last night. Jimmy Butler continues to be absolutely incredible in these playoffs. That was truly one of the all-time great performances you’ll ever see. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 28, 2022

Of course, Butler already had plenty of motivation, with the season on the line, but he believes that extra nudge paid dividends. Butler finished 16-of-29 from the floor, 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and 11-of-11 from the line, and he hit several clutch buckets in the final minutes to cement the win — a feeling Wade knows well.

“D-Wade never hits me until his voice is really, really needed,” Butler said. “And it was. I texted him and told him I appreciate him for it. Just to let me go out there, continue to build on that legacy, and make sure that we win.”

Jimmy Butler on ESPN: "I got a phone call and text message from D Wade earlier today and he was telling me I can do this. Knee is banged up, but nobody cares. Go out there and continue to build your legacy. That meant the world to me, so appreciate you D Wade." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 28, 2022

Butler scored the most points when facing elimination in Heat postseason history, surpassing both Wade (46) and LeBron James (45).

“Make room @KingJames @JimmyButler has entered the room,” Wade tweeted.

Butler has had an up-and-down series as he’s dealt with knee inflammation. He poured in 41 points in Game 1 and 29 in Game 2, averaged just 9 a night in games three through five, then turned in arguably the best game of his career when his team needed it most.

Game 7 is Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. in Miami.