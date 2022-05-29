Celtics Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 live updates: A trip to the Finals is on the line The Celtics have one more shot to keep their season alive. Jayson Tatum warms up ahead of Game 7. Eric Espada/Getty Images

Here are the live updates from Game 7 as the Celtics look to beat the Heat and clinch their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010.

First Quarter

7:00 – Phenomenal start by the Celtics, who took a big lead … and then came out of a timeout by the Heat with a wide open 3-pointer by Tatum.

10:19 – The first few minutes rarely decide a game, but the Celtics’ defense looks suffocating. They are forcing P.J. Tucker to do a lot of things offensively that P.J. Tucker simply is not qualified to do

Pregame

– Something interesting to monitor.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (groin) tells @YahooSports he’s not 100 percent and doesn’t know if he’ll be in the rotation, but says he’ll give it his all when and if called upon tonight. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 30, 2022

– Heat Culture seems to be real, but so are any criticisms of Heat fans.

Definitely just a different vibe here. At this point before Game 6 the Garden was about 3/4 full, people were standing, and guys were getting loud ovations just for walking onto the court. pic.twitter.com/32pllpoVZm — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 30, 2022

– Everyone (with the exception of Sam Hauser) is available, including Tyler Herro.

– The Celtics got some news worthy of an eye-roll on Saturday evening — the Last Two Minutes report showed four calls that went against them that should not have gone against them, including two bad foul calls as the Heat pulled away.

Ime Udoka said the Celtics are looking to put everything about Game 6 away.

“We felt those weren’t fouls during the game,” Udoka said. “We weren’t trying to foul, obviously, up three with a minute and change left. It happened in the Milwaukee series, and we put it behind us and did the same after this game.

“Game 6 is over. It’s time to face this one.”

– A reporter asked Udoka about the ebbs and flows of the series, and how the Celtics can maintain and sustain their energy.

“With our guys, I think we try to wear on other teams and wear them down throughout the game, so those end-of-game shots are a little bit tougher,” Udoka said. “The looks aren’t always there and they are rushed at times. With our guys, I feel they can play adequate minutes if we need to increase them like they have throughout the playoffs, they would still be fresh. That was just more geared toward longer minutes possibly and being fresh tonight.”

Game 7 tips off at 8:30 p.m.