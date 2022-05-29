Celtics Marcus Smart, Robert Williams both available, Tyler Herro returns for Game 7 The Celtics will be at (nearly) full health when they face Miami. Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart walks away with Daniel Theis and Grant Williams after having a word with a referee. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Celtics will have Marcus Smart and Robert Williams available against the Heat in Game 7, but the Heat will have reinforcements as well — Tyler Herro will return after missing three games with a groin injury.

Smart and Williams have played the last two games and will finish the series on the floor for a banged-up Celtics team. Both will start.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka was asked about Williams, who has started the last two games but then was on the bench to start the second half of each game.

“He warms up well before games to get ready, and at times during the half, he wants to get a little more loose,” Udoka said. “Strictly physical. Nothing game plan-wise. We are comfortable going with either and if he needs a little bit more time, we give it to him.”

Advertisement:

Herro reportedly was supposed to miss 2-to-4 weeks with his injury, but he made major improvements in recent days, per the team.

“He’s really been working diligently the last few days,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Each day he’s made significant improvement, and he was able to do shootaround this morning but more importantly he was able to do things in the training room and pass those tests to be available.”

Statistically, Herro has a net rating of -19.3 against the Celtics in the playoffs, up from his net rating of -23.1 in the regular season. Still, the Sixth Man of the Year punishes the Celtics in drop coverage, which will make defensive coverages more difficult to facilitate.

Game 7 tips off at 8:30 p.m. Just a few hours until we find out whether any more Celtics games will tip off this season.