Celtics Nia Long, significant other of Ime Udoka, leads social media celebration of Celtics’ Game 7 win Celtics legends chimed in, too. Nia Long celebrated and congratulated her longtime partner on social media following the Celtics' win on Sunday.

The Celtics’ Game 7 win to advance to the NBA Finals brought joy to people in Boston and around the country.

Perhaps no one was happier though than Nia Long. The actress is the longtime significant other of Celtics coach Ime Udoka and sent out a few tweets during and after the Game 7 win.

Long sent out a tweet not long after the game ended, writing “Yes!!!” with a video of her dancing in celebration.

She also sent another tweet to honor Udoka.

Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell not only sent out congratulations to his old team, but he also wondered if something bigger is about to come.

Advertisement:

“Congratulations to the #EasternConferenceFinals champions @celtics & to #[JaysonTatum] for receiving the 1st ever LarryBird #ECFmvp award. Maybe soon the #BillRussellFinalsMVP award #BleedGreen @NBA @espn,” Russell wrote.

Another Celtic great chimed in on Sunday’s win.

“Yes siiiiiiiiiiiirrrrrrrrrrr,” Paul Pierce tweeted.

Yes siiiiiiiiiiiirrrrrrrrrrr — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 30, 2022

Celtics starting point guard Marcus Smart decided to respond to analysts who thought that Boston should have broken up the trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and himself.

“Some said a split. We said a family. 4 more to go,” Smart wrote in a tweet with an image attached of the aforementioned trio holding.

Some said a split.

We said a family.

4 more to go. @jaytatum0 @FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/1GB4CBFLvI — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) May 30, 2022

A moment between Brown and Tatum was caught by ESPN’s cameras in which they celebrated proving their doubters wrong.

“They said we couldn’t play together!” Tatum said to Brown on the court in FTX Arena, with the video being shared by ESPN’s Twitter account.

"They said we couldn't play together!"



Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown share a moment after reaching the NBA Finals 🤝 @jaytatum0 @FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/JPnR9r0CMb — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2022

Brown sent out a pair of tweets, writing “All praise to the most high” in one and “Finals Bound” in another.

Tatum posted several images of himself in the postgame celebration with the Larry Bird MVP award on Instagram. The one image that wasn’t from the celebration was a screenshot of a text message he sent to Kobe Bryant’s phone earlier on Sunday, writing “I got you today” to his idol. Tatum wore a purple armband with “24” on it to honor Bryant.

Advertisement:

“How much does it mean to you,” Tatum wrote in the caption of the post, quoting what Bryant told him during a workout the two had in 2018.

In the locker room, Udoka jokingly remarked that he didn’t want a water bottle dousing, citing that he got one earlier in the year. Tatum and the Celtics had other ideas.

“Man, [expletive] that,” Tatum said before he and the team poured water on their coach.

“Man f— that!”



The Celtics had to douse Ime Udoka with the water after winning Game 7 🤣



(via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/dXgrMVhsFJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2022