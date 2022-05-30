Here’s the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals schedule

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Celtics and Warriors will face off in the 2022 NBA Finals, which begins Thursday.
Golden State will have home-court advantage throughout the series by virtue of having a better regular-season record (53-29) than the Celtics (51-31).
The Warriors advanced to the Finals by finishing off the Mavericks in five games. The Celtics beat the Heat to earn their first berth since 2010.
It’s the first time Golden State is in the Finals since 2019, when they lost to the Raptors. They lost in the play-in tournament last season, and missed the playoffs in 2020.
The Warriors are in their second season at the Chase Center on the San Francisco waterfront. The team moved out of Oracle Arena, its longtime home in Oakland, after the 2019 season.
The series will shift back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
2022 NBA Finals schedule
All times Eastern
Game 1: Celtics at Warriors
Thursday, June 2, 9 p.m., ABC
Game 2: Celtics at Warriors
Sunday, June 5, 8 p.m., ABC
Game 3: Warriors at Celtics
Wednesday, June 8, 9 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Warriors at Celtics
Friday, June 10, 9 p.m., ABC
Game 5: Celtics at Warriors
Monday, June 13, 9 p.m., ABC (if necessary)
Game 6: Warriors at Celtics
Thursday, June 16, 9 p.m., ABC (if necessary)
Game 7: Celtics at Warriors
Sunday, June 19, 8 p.m., ABC (if necessary)
