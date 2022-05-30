Celtics Here’s the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals schedule Game 1 is on Thursday in San Francisco. The 2022 NBA Finals will open Thursday, June 2 at Golden State.





The Celtics and Warriors will face off in the 2022 NBA Finals, which begins Thursday.

Golden State will have home-court advantage throughout the series by virtue of having a better regular-season record (53-29) than the Celtics (51-31).

The Warriors advanced to the Finals by finishing off the Mavericks in five games. The Celtics beat the Heat to earn their first berth since 2010.

It’s the first time Golden State is in the Finals since 2019, when they lost to the Raptors. They lost in the play-in tournament last season, and missed the playoffs in 2020.

The Warriors are in their second season at the Chase Center on the San Francisco waterfront. The team moved out of Oracle Arena, its longtime home in Oakland, after the 2019 season.

The series will shift back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

2022 NBA Finals schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Celtics at Warriors

Thursday, June 2, 9 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Celtics at Warriors

Sunday, June 5, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Warriors at Celtics

Wednesday, June 8, 9 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Warriors at Celtics

Friday, June 10, 9 p.m., ABC

Game 5: Celtics at Warriors

Monday, June 13, 9 p.m., ABC (if necessary)

Game 6: Warriors at Celtics

Thursday, June 16, 9 p.m., ABC (if necessary)

Game 7: Celtics at Warriors

Sunday, June 19, 8 p.m., ABC (if necessary)