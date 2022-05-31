Celtics Kanye West reportedly wants to bring Jaylen Brown to ‘superhero’ status The artist reportedly believes the Celtics' star is 'underappreciated' and signed him to Donda Sports. Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown watches from the bench against the Heat. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Jaylen Brown was spotted hanging out with Kanye West after a game against the Warriors in March, according to TMZ.

Now, the Celtics‘ star wing is reportedly the first basketball player to sign with West and Donda Sports, joining Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“We’re told Ye thinks Brown is underappreciated … and wants to bring him to ‘superhero’ status during his career and long after his playing days,” TMZ wrote.

Per TMZ, West likes that Brown is a “God-fearing” man and admires the 25-year-old’s “intelligence, social activism and charitable work.”

Brown is a sneaker free agent, and he spent much of the season switching back and forth between shoe brands, including Adidas and Marcus Smart’s preferred brand Puma. Given West’s historically bold fashion choices, it might be interesting to see if this deal influences Brown’s choices.

In November, Brown — who was signed to Adidas until his deal expired 2021 — was asked about choosing a sneaker company.

“I want the companies that I go with to match kind of some of my brand values,” Brown said. “Some brands have an expectancy, you know, where ‘we’ve been this brand, we’re not doing anything different,’ but it’s a new day and age. It’s 2021, about to be 2022 in two months, I think that the current athlete, the model of athlete, has changed a lot. I think I like to represent that in order to be a voice on and off the court. …

“I’m looking for a shoe company that’s progressive, cutting edge, that keeps an open mind, that’s also leaning towards doing things in the community, as well environment friendly, sustainable, recyclable, biodegradable products. I’m looking for the brand of the future, not the brand of the past.”