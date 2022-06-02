Celtics NBA Finals Game 1 live blog: Celtics begin series against Warriors as they look to win Banner 18 Tip is scheduled for shortly after 9 p.m. EST. Jayson Tatum enters the Chase Center for his first NBA Finals game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Two of the NBA’s top franchises begin their battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy on Thursday.

The Celtics and Warriors meet up for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, where the first two games of the series will be played.

We’ll have everything that happens from before tip-off, which is scheduled for 9 p.m., until the final buzzer sounds here.

Pregame

7 p.m.: Here are some news and notes as tip-off is still hours away:

Thursday marks the Celtics’ first NBA Finals game in 12 years, with the last one coming in 2010 against the Lakers. The Warriors have been regulars on this stage, playing in six of the last eight NBA Finals. Golden State’s won three of them, but hasn’t won one since 2018. The Warriors’ last two titles (2017 and ’18) came with Kevin Durant on the roster, adding further intrigue on whether Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson can muster a fourth title together.

Oddsmakers believe the Warriors will win their fourth title in recent years to cement themselves as a dynasty. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Warriors as -150 favorites to win the Finals, which is actually up from the -140 number they opened at. Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite to win Game 1.

Starting point guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams (knee) are questionable for Game 1. Smart’s played heavy minutes since he missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Williams appeared to be hobbling at the end of Game 7, sitting on the bench for nearly the entire fourth quarter. There’s been local debate on if the Celtics should sit Williams, who tore the meniscus in his left knee in March, in Game 1 so he can have a full week of rest.

The Warriors are expected to get guard Gary Payton II back for Game 1, The Athletic reported. Payton, who is one of the Warriors’ top defensive players, fractured his left elbow on May 3 when Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks struck him during Game 2 of their second-round series. Otto Porter Jr. (foot soreness) and Andre Iguodala (neck) are questionable for Game 1.