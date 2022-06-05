Celtics Ime Udoka shared why he got a technical ‘on-purpose’ in Game 2 The Celtics voiced their frustration with the officiating in Game 2. Celtics coach Ime Udoka got hit with a technical in Game 2. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Celtics had another frustrating third quarter in the NBA Finals, and Game 2’s was far more frustrating than Game 1’s.

Trailing by two to start the second half, the Celtics found themselves in a double-digit hole less than four minutes into the third quarter due to missed shots and turnovers. Boston was able to trade points with Golden State for a couple of minutes until Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were whistled for non-shooting fouls on Steph Curry in the same possession, putting the Warriors into the bonus with nearly seven minutes remaining in the quarter.

On the Celtics’ ensuing possession, frustration continued. As Smart and Curry jostled for position on an inbounds play, Celtics coach Ime Udoka got hit with a technical for something he said to the officials.

While Udoka’s technical gave Golden State a free point, it was by design.

“I just let them know how I felt throughout the game, in a demonstrative way, on purpose, to get a technical,” Udoka said, putting emphasis after “game,” “way,” “purpose,” and “technical.”

Celtics forward/center Al Horford sensed a similar frustration with the officiating as his coach did.

“I could see that coming a mile away. That whole first half…” Horford said with a sigh, “was definitely different. We knew it was going to be different. We just kind of wanted to stay the course. It is what it is. On to Game 3.”

Jayson Tatum also voiced a comment against the officiating in Game 2 when asked about Warriors star Draymond Green’s physicality.

“We know what Draymond brings to the game, obviously I played with him. We tried to match that,” Tatum said. “I just kind of felt that we weren’t getting the benefit of the doubt. We were trying to play with that physicality.”

The Celtics actually had a brief spark following Udoka’s technical. After Curry gave the Warriors a 68-56 lead with his free throw, the Celtics went on a 6-0 run with Grant Williams and Tatum each making a 3-pointer.

But that was the closest Boston got for the remainder of Game 2. The Warriors went on a 19-2 run from that point until the end of the third quarter, giving them an 87-64 lead going into the fourth.