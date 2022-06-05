Celtics NBA Finals Game 2 live blog: Celtics look to head home with a 2-0 lead Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. The Celtics and Warriors battle it out in Game 2. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics and Warriors do battle again on Sunday night for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Boston took Game 1 after a surprising 40-point fourth quarter that saw it come back from a 12-point deficit entering the game’s final frame. Sunday’s game obviously isn’t a must-win for Golden State, but going down 2-0 before heading to Boston is certainly less than ideal.

We’ll have all the updates from before tip-off until the final horn sounds in Game 2.

First quarter:

2:22: Jayson Tatum just picked up his second foul, too. He got ambitious trying to steal a pass to Steph Curry on a Warriors fastbreak.

Advertisement:

2:47: The Celtics’ offense has gone a bit stagnant in the last few possession. But Tatum finally drove to the rim and got fouled by Payton as result. He’ll have a chance to extend their lead to 24-19 when the game resumes from timeout.

3:37: Grant Williams just picked up his second foul, too.

3:52: The Celtics are up, 22-15. But Jaylen Brown, who already has 13 points, just picked up his second foul when fouling Gary Payton on a shot. The call appeared to be a bit questionable on review. Payton missed both free throws, though.

Jaylen Brown was called for a foul on this play 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KVAwNrGh59 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 6, 2022

4:47: The Celtics are getting the full Draymond Green experience tonight. The Warriors’ star forward drew a foul on Grant Willaims during a Golden State Possession. However, he got T’d up after exchanging some words with Williams.

https://twitter.com/NBCSCeltics/status/1533606914323513352

6:47: After going up 13-5, the Celtics missed seven straight field goals. Tatum made a 3-pointer to end that. On the following defensive possession, Draymond Green got an and-1. But Golden State kept the ball following Green’s miss. On the ensuing inbound, Green drew a foul on Tatum after the two fought for position on the in-bounds.

Boston was called for another foul after Steph Curry missed a layup. The foul, however, was called on Brown as he tried to box out Kevon Looney on the missed layup. Boston leads 16-11 with Golden State calling a timeout.

Advertisement:

9:36: The Celtics are already off to a 13-5 lead. The only bad thing is that Jayson Tatum started grabbing his right shoulder, which he injured last round, after the Celtics’ last defensive stop. Brown already has nine points.

11:10: Andrew Wiggins knocks down a 3 on the Warriors’ first possession but Jaylen Brown answered with one of his own to even the game right up.

11:50: Not often do you see a second jump ball just seconds into a game. But Draymond Green aggressively attacked Al Horford to force a tie up.

12:00: The Celtics win the jump ball and we are underway!

8 p.m.: Two-thirds of the usual ESPN on ABC broadcasting booth is in tonight. Play-by-play announcer Mike Breen is still out due to COVID-19, marking the third straight game he’s missed. Analyst Jeff Van Gundy is back for Game 2 after missing Game 1 due to COVID-19. Mark Jones will replace Breen again for the play-by-play call.

Cee Lo Green’s rendition of the national anthem is complete, and now tip-off is just minutes away!

Pregame news and notes

7:55 p.m.: Just like in Game 1, the entire ESPN studio set picked the Warriors to win Game 2. Golden State is 4.5-point favorites in Game 2.

7:50 p.m.: For those wondering, the Celtics will rock their usual road green jerseys in Game 2 and the Warriors will wear the usual home white jerseys.

Advertisement:

7:35 p.m.: In some non-NBA Finals news, Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy is a candidate for the Utah Jazz head coaching job that opened up on Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Former Celtics president Danny Ainge will play a significant role in the hire of course as he’s the CEO of the Jazz.

7:30 p.m.: Both teams will have the same starting lineups as they had in Game 1. Just in case you need a refresher…

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

7:25 p.m.: Jayson Tatum’s been paying homage to Kobe Bryant a lot the past week. He did so again in the outfit he wore to Game 2, which also included an homage to Michael Jordan.

Jayson Tatum arrived paying homage to Kobe and MJ🙌 pic.twitter.com/DeSw0CyD7h — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 5, 2022

7:15 p.m.: Historically speaking, Game 2 is a pretty big game for the team that’s down 1-0. Entering the 2022 playoffs, teams that went up 2-0 in a series won the best-of-seven series 92.4 percent of the time. The Celtics have also done extremely well after going up 2-0 in a series, going 41-1 in such instances.

7:10 p.m.: Both the Celtics and Warriors are bringing awareness to gun violence ahead of Game 2. Both teams wore “End Gun Violence” shirts with organizations listed on the back that help the cause.

The Warriors players and staff will be warming up in “End Gun Violence” shirts today. Various activism organizations are featured on the back of the shirts. pic.twitter.com/hqiT1BMrGl — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 5, 2022

The Celtics are warming up in orange shirts that read “End Gun Violence” on the front, and these organizations on the back. pic.twitter.com/IahdWs8jZx — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) June 5, 2022

“Awareness and change needs to happen,” says Celtics coach Ime Udoka, commenting on both teams wearing the “End Gun Violence” shirt. #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/Bw4BDO1G6L — Alisha Miller (@alisha_m_miller) June 5, 2022

Some Celtics players wore “We Are BG” shirts during Saturday’s practice in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for over 100 days.

6:40 p.m.:

The Celtics are fully healthy again for Game 2. Starting center Robert Williams, who was the only player on the injury report, will play on Sunday. Williams has dealt with left knee soreness in recent weeks, which has caused him to miss five games in the previous two rounds. Williams had eight points, six rebounds, and four blocks over 24 minutes in Game 1.

The Warriors will be without backup forward Andre Iguodala in Game 2 due to a knee injury. Iguodala had seven points and three assists in Game 1.

Golden State is expected to play guard Gary Payton II in Game 2. The backup guard didn’t play in Game 1 despite being listed as available. He hasn’t played since he fractured his left elbow in Game 2 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Grizzlies. Something to note, reporters at Saturday’s practice said that Payton, whose injury is on his shooting arm, wasn’t shooting.