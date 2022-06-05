Celtics 4 takeaways as Warriors defense suffocates Celtics in Game 2 blowout The Celtics couldn't generate any offense around the rim. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of Game 2. AP Photo/John Hefti

The Warriors handled business in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, beating the Celtics 107-88 after a stunning Game 1.

Here are the takeaways as an even series shifts back to Boston.

1. The biggest takeaway for the Celtics: They have to find a way to generate points around the basket. Game 1 turned when the Warriors collapsed into the paint and gave Celtics shooters wide open looks. Game 2 was a slog — none of the Celtics’ best players could figure out how to score around the rim.

The Warriors’ defense ramped up significantly. Gary Payton II’s return added a highly competitive defender — certainly a major improvement over Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green was active and pestering. Andrew Wiggins was solid. Every time the Celtics drove, they were met with active, swiping hands and they finished with 18 costly turnovers including nine total by Smart and Tatum. When they did get into the paint, they couldn’t capitalize — Jaylen Brown took a lot of brutally difficult shots, Robert Williams looked limited, and Smart and Horford combined to shoot a catastrophic 2-for-10.

The Celtics generated a lot of open 3s in Game 1. They need to put some pressure on the Warriors in the paint in Game 3 to get some of those looks back.

2. Once again, the third quarter was immensely costly: The Warriors outscored the Celtics 35-14. The Warriors have been a great third-quarter team all season, but the Celtics can’t keep allowing them to take control of the game in that period.

3. After struggling in Game 1, Jordan Poole finally got going in the third quarter and finished with 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting. A positive for the Celtics: He still looked shaken when the game was competitive. A negative: Sometimes all a young player needs is to see the ball go in a couple of times.

Jordan Poole beats the Q3 buzzer!



The @warriors end Q3 on a 19-2 run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jsPrjwODaK — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2022

Still, Poole is a target on the defensive end. Playing him off the floor is a double-edged sword.

4. Much will be made of the officiating, particularly in the first half after the Warriors benefitted from several dubious calls. Draymond Green drew a foul on Grant Williams after trucking straight through him. Jaylen Brown picked up a shooting foul even though replays showed he clearly didn’t touch Gary Payton II in mid-air. Officials blew a Celtics fast break dead to call a technical on Jordan Poole, only to rescind the technical, leaving the Celtics without a free throw and without a fast break.

However you feel about the officiating, the Celtics need to handle it better. Their shot selection suffered for the rest of the half, and they never appeared comfortable after that stretch. A championship team needs to be able to overcome those frustrations, whether or not they are legitimate.

We will have more takeaways later this evening.