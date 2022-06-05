Celtics Jazz reportedly want to interview Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy for head coaching position The Jazz parted ways with Quin Snyder on Sunday. Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy (right) and assistant coach Damon Stoudamire (left) are pictured on the sidelines. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Jazz announced they parted ways with long-time head coach Quin Snyder on Sunday, and Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy could be a candidate for the position.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Hardy is one of several candidates along with Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

Hardy — who, like Ime Udoka, is part of Gregg Popovich’s coaching tree — joined the Celtics this past offseason as Udoka’s head assistant. He started with the Spurs in 2013 as a video coordinator.

Hardy graduated from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Some reports suggested Snyder could be a candidate for the open head coaching job with the Lakers, but they hired former Bucks assistant Darvin Ham last week.

The Jazz are in an interesting position now — according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, star guard Donovan Mitchell is “unnerved” by the departure of Snyder and what it means for the franchise going forward. Snyder reportedly also had a good relationship with Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith wrote in a statement. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.”