Celtics Bill Walton took the Orange Line to Celtics-Warriors Game 3 "They don't rock anymore."

NBA legend Bill Walton mingled with the people of Boston on his way to Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.

Walton was videotaped riding the Orange Line of the MBTA on his way to the game. In the clip, Walton can be seen in a green shirt with “NBA Finals” and “Celtics” written on it.

“Celtics, here we go,” the 6-foot-11-inch Walton says as he ducks down to enter the train.

At this point Walton’s eyes widen, and as he taps on the roof of the train the former center for the Celtics, Clippers, and Trail Blazers says, “They got all the new train cars, man. They don’t rock anymore.”

Walton’s ability to notice what are in fact new cars on the Orange Line did not go unnoticed by Boston mayor Michelle Wu, who tweeted in approval:

Bill Walton got a shiny new orange line train! Well done, @MBTA 🤩 https://t.co/bCWHjoj8ll — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) June 8, 2022

It wasn’t immediately clear from the video where Walton boarded the train, but his likely destination was the Orange Line stop right under North Station, where TD Garden also sits.