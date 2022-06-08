Celtics Celtics vs. Warriors Game 3: Live updates as Celtics look for 2-1 series lead Can the Celtics crack the Warriors' tough defense? T-shirts draped over the seats spell out "BOS" three hours before Game 3. The Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Follow along with live updates as the Celtics pursue a 2-1 series lead against the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Follow me on Twitter @Tom_NBA for more.

Pregame

– Paul Pierce is in the building for Game 3.

The Truth has arrived. Paul Pierce is in the building pic.twitter.com/RiI04ee5UQ — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) June 8, 2022

– The Celtics will start the same lineup, according to Ime Udoka. Robert Williams, who has been struggling with knee soreness, is available.

– Gamesmanship or human error? You decide. (Almost certainly human error).

Dubs’ warmups had to be paused because the hoop was too high 😳 pic.twitter.com/UgMkAB4EwE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2022

Warriors coach Steve Kerr took the odd moment in stride.

“It’s a good thing the game starts at midnight,” Kerr quipped. “We’ll have plenty of time to fix it. … It happens every once in a while. Players have a really sharp eye for that. Players can tell. I imagine somebody went out there, looked at it, didn’t look right. So as long as they take care of it, then everything is good.”

Advertisement:

The player who caught it, for what it’s worth, was Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

– The Celtics still haven’t lost two games in a row in the postseason — a statistic Udoka credited to their ability to put losses behind them quickly.

“I’m looking for more of that tonight,” Udoka said. “We looked at the areas where we could have done much better obviously in the game, but to your guys’ point, the third quarter got away from us and have to have great starts like we have, have solid starts and then carry that over into second half. More or less it’s a not-care attitude that we just move on to the next game pretty quickly.”

– The Celtics struggled to hang on to the ball in Game 2, coughing up 18 costly turnovers, many of which helped the Warriors go on their massive third-quarter run.

“Majority is over-penetrating, playing in the crowd as I talk about quite often,” Udoka said at practice on Tuesday. “Just not keeping it simple. You look at Game 1 where we had 33 assists on 43 baskets, crisp and sharp with our ball movements, not in the crowd. Led to a lot of wide-open threes against a team that packs the paint.

Advertisement:

“To have 19 for 33 and 11 in the first half last game, 15 of those 19 were steals. That’s directly playing in the crowd. Unforced at times, but also over-penetrating. Have to have carryover and consistency in that area.”

– If you were hoping to see a game in person, here’s an opportunity to support Marcus Smart’s YounGameChanger Foundation and have a good time at Game 4.

Our Game 3 raffle winners are pumped for tonight to watch @smart_MS3 live. Why don't you become our winners for Game 4 on Friday night. Win 2 tickets to the game including a tasting @aryatrattoria and and overnight stay at @XVBeaconHotel Go to https://t.co/hocyce6AsD pic.twitter.com/wyYUEry5vk — YounGameChanger (@YGC_Foundation) June 8, 2022

– Game 3 tips off at 9 p.m.