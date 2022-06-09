Celtics Man arrested outside TD Garden accused of selling fake NBA Finals tickets Jeffrey Hall, 29, of Naugatuck, Conn. was arrested in the area of Causeway Street. Fans packed the area around TD Garden Wednesday night before the tipoff of game three of the NBA Finals. Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe Staff

Tickets to the NBA Finals matchup between the Celtics and Warriors are the hottest in town, but some in the city are selling fakes.

Boston Police announced Thursday that they arrested a man near TD Garden shortly before tipoff of game three for allegedly selling forged tickets. The arrest was made around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, officials said. Jeffrey Hall, 29, of Naugatuck, Conn. was arrested in the area of Causeway Street.

Officers were on “directed patrol” in the area, when they came across Hall, according to the announcement. They learned that Hall apparently has a history of forging counterfeit tickets. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Wrentham District Court for charges of forging admission tickets and unlicensed ticket resale. Hall was arrested without incident, and will be summonsed to court on June 8.

Boston police are urging fans to be wary of counterfeits when purchasing tickets to the upcoming NBA Finals games. Police are encouraging people to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies.

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk. Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket,” BPD said in a statement.