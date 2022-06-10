Celtics NBA Finals Game 4 live blog: Celtics look to move one win away from a title Celtics fans watch Jayson Tatum warmup ahead of Game 5. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics can take a major step toward an NBA title on Friday.

They host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and after winning Game 3, the Celtics can go up 3-1 with a win. However, if the Warriors win, Golden State takes back home-court advantage and will host Monday’s Game 5 with a 2-2 series.

Friday’s Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. We’ll have everything covered through the final buzzer here.

Click here to refresh.

Pregame news and notes

8:37 p.m.:

Golden State is making an interesting switch to its starting lineup. Starting center Kevon Looney is being replaced by forward Otto Porter Jr., who’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.

Advertisement:

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams will all start, as usual, for the Celtics.

8:35 p.m.:

For those curious, the list of celebrities attending Game 4 doesn’t contain A-listers. But several top local athletes, such as Matthew Judon and Damien Harris, plus Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, and NBA All-Star Bradley Beal will be in attendance.

Celeb list for Celtics-Warriors Game 4: Matthew Judon, Damien Harris, Bradley Beal, Aly Raisman, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Walker, Eddie House, Leon Powe, and Jason Terry. — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) June 10, 2022

8:30 p.m.:

The Celtics are wearing their usual home white uniforms tonight. Golden State’s rocking the black alternates again.

8:25 p.m.: A local fisherman is to thank for all the lobster in the media room tonight…

A true New England dinner tonight in the media dining room ☘️🦞



Thanks @tdgarden! pic.twitter.com/dnTZecFIYV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 10, 2022

8:15 p.m.: And now Draymond Green’s getting his turn to get booed during warmups…

https://twitter.com/sportingnews/status/1535415166648606726

8:10 p.m.:

Steph Curry, meanwhile, finds the TD Garden’s antics funny.

Klay is hearing boos because of his comments the other night. Steph finds it hilarious lol pic.twitter.com/5nQDC44zq3 — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 11, 2022

8 p.m.:

Warriors guard Klay Thompson didn’t receive the warmest welcome when he came out for warmups ahead of Game 4.

Klay Thompson steps out on the parquet floor and immediately gets hit with boos from Celtics fans. pic.twitter.com/mtWY41rzjV — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 11, 2022

Thompson took exception to Celtics fans chanting “[expletive] Draymond!” in Game 3, jokingly say “real classy Boston.”

7:35 p.m.:

Everyone is available for both teams tonight, including Celtics center Robert Williams. The Celtics’ starting center played a pivotal role in their Game 3 win, scoring eight points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also looked like his pre-meniscus surgery self, blocking four shots and recording three steals.

Warriors star point guard Steph Curry is also good to go. He suffered an injury at the end of Game 3 that he described as a similar injury to the one he suffered against the Celtics in March. The sprain ligament Curry suffered in that game kept him out for a month.

How important is Friday’s Game 4? Teams that go up 3-1 in the NBA Finals have gone on to win the series 35 of the 36 times. The 2016 Warriors were the only team to not win the series after going up 3-1.

The Celtics are giving fans at the TD Garden for Friday’s game a neat shirt:

Banners everywhere before Game 4 at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/SQeUODVhMd — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 10, 2022