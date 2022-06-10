NBA Finals Game 4 live blog: Celtics look to move one win away from a title

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Celtics can take a major step toward an NBA title on Friday.
They host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and after winning Game 3, the Celtics can go up 3-1 with a win. However, if the Warriors win, Golden State takes back home-court advantage and will host Monday’s Game 5 with a 2-2 series.
Friday’s Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. We’ll have everything covered through the final buzzer here.
8:37 p.m.:
Golden State is making an interesting switch to its starting lineup. Starting center Kevon Looney is being replaced by forward Otto Porter Jr., who’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.
Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams will all start, as usual, for the Celtics.
8:35 p.m.:
For those curious, the list of celebrities attending Game 4 doesn’t contain A-listers. But several top local athletes, such as Matthew Judon and Damien Harris, plus Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, and NBA All-Star Bradley Beal will be in attendance.
8:30 p.m.:
The Celtics are wearing their usual home white uniforms tonight. Golden State’s rocking the black alternates again.
8:25 p.m.: A local fisherman is to thank for all the lobster in the media room tonight…
8:15 p.m.: And now Draymond Green’s getting his turn to get booed during warmups…
8:10 p.m.:
Steph Curry, meanwhile, finds the TD Garden’s antics funny.
8 p.m.:
Warriors guard Klay Thompson didn’t receive the warmest welcome when he came out for warmups ahead of Game 4.
Thompson took exception to Celtics fans chanting “[expletive] Draymond!” in Game 3, jokingly say “real classy Boston.”
7:35 p.m.:
