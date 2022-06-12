Celtics Brad Stevens makes a cameo in Adam Sandler’s movie ‘Hustle’ Movie star Brad Stevens? Brad Stevens sports a big smile. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Brad Stevens can now add “movie star” to his résumé.

Well, OK, maybe not star, but the Celtics’ president of basketball operations did make a cameo in Adam Sandler’s new movie “Hustle.”

Stevens, playing himself, appears in a scene to scout NBA player Juancho Hernangómez’s character, who is a Spanish draft prospect. Stevens turns to Sandler and says: “Looks like a guy that could impact winning at our level. We need to get him up to Boston.”

Hernangómez was, ironically, briefly a Celtic in real life before Stevens traded him away.

Brad Stevens with a scene stealing performance in Hustle. pic.twitter.com/JpXh2RKwGq — Ari Kasle (@AKasle_BU) June 8, 2022

The movie also features NBA legends such as Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, and Charles Barkley and is available on Netflix.