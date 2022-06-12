Brad Stevens makes a cameo in Adam Sandler’s movie ‘Hustle’

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Brad Stevens can now add “movie star” to his résumé.
Well, OK, maybe not star, but the Celtics’ president of basketball operations did make a cameo in Adam Sandler’s new movie “Hustle.”
Stevens, playing himself, appears in a scene to scout NBA player Juancho Hernangómez’s character, who is a Spanish draft prospect. Stevens turns to Sandler and says: “Looks like a guy that could impact winning at our level. We need to get him up to Boston.”
Hernangómez was, ironically, briefly a Celtic in real life before Stevens traded him away.
The movie also features NBA legends such as Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, and Charles Barkley and is available on Netflix.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.