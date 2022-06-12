Celtics 5 takeaways from Steph Curry’s press conference ahead of Game 5 He said his foot feels "great." Stephen Curry reacts after drilling a 3-pointer against the Celtics. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Steph Curry spoke to the media Sunday and discussed the status of his foot, the Celtics’ mental fortitude, and Draymond Green’s play, among other topics, ahead of Monday’s Game 5.

Here are some highlights:

He said his foot feels “great.”

Curry made it abundantly clear in Game 4 that his left foot was just fine after Al Horford inadvertently landed on it late in Game 3.

When a reporter asked him how it feels now, Curry quickly responded “Great.” He said he’s always getting treatment, but he didn’t seem concerned about the injury.

Injury updates ahead of Game 5

-Steph Curry said his foot feels “great”

-Robert Williams tweaked his knee and asked to come out of Game 4, but Celtics are “optimistic” he will be available tomorrow night, per Udoka — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 12, 2022

He believes the Warriors need to set the tone.

Curry credited the Celtics for knowing how to respond to adversity and bounce back after a loss, referring to it as “their calling card.”

Advertisement:

“We have to be ready for that response and hopefully throw that first punch tomorrow,” he told reporters.

He believes that’s a strength of the Warriors as well and made it clear it’s imperative to come out strong.

“For us to be successful, and win two more games, it comes down to the way we defend and the way we bring intensity, especially to start games,” Curry said.

He’s confident Draymond Green will bounce back.

Green has struggled offensively in the series – so much so that head coach Steve Kerr elected to bench him for parts of Game 4.

Curry isn’t worried about his longtime teammate.

“Usually the high IQ guys figure it out, and he’s at the top of that list,” Curry said.

He believes the Celtics are trying to take away the Warriors’ “bread and butter plays,” and now they have adjust to the adjustments and provide a counter.

Steve Kerr compared him to Roger Federer.

Steve Kerr called Curry’s routine “like a metronome” and “like clockwork” but said he also exudes a sense of joy throughout the process.

“There’s a routine that is not only disciplined, but it’s really enjoyed each day,” Kerr said. “There is a passion that comes with it and that’s what sustains it over time.”

Advertisement:

Curry said he’s always been like that and loves the grind because he knows it will allow him to be as prepared as possible when the lights are brightest.

Kerr says there's a "sense of joy" in Steph's routine pic.twitter.com/O9z4fkYR2I — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2022

He isn’t planning on checking out the US Open in Brookline.

Curry, a huge golf fan and player himself, has no plans to attend the US Open in Brookline. He’s a little busy, so it’s understandable.

He said a couple friends on the tour will likely hit him up, and he does plan on keeping tabs while resting and recovering between games.

“I’ll pop in front of the TV and make sure I watch as much as possible,” he said.