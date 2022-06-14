Celtics Andrew Wiggins, Warriors’ defense give Celtics problems to go up 3-2 in NBA Finals The Celtics turned the ball over 18 times and Wiggins scored 26 points, giving the Warriors Game 5. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, bottom, tries to hold onto the ball under Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti) The Associated Press





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins delivered the biggest game yet in his eight-year career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead.

Stephen Curry contributed 16 points and eight assists but was 0 for 9 from 3-point range. The career 3-point leader’s NBA-record streak of 132 straight postseason games with at least one 3 ended, along with his NBA-best run of 233 consecutive games with a 3 between regular season and playoffs combined.

Exhibiting a determined confidence and grit all evening, Wiggins drove through the lane for an emphatic one-handed slam with 2:10 left to cap his brilliant performance on both ends.

The Warriors can win their fourth title in eight years when the series resumes in Boston on Thursday night. If the Celtics can win at home, the series will return to the Bay Area for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday. All five games so far have been decided by 10 or more points.

Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who lost consecutive games for the first time in the postseason. Marcus Smart was whistled for a technical foul then an offensive foul in a one-second span early in the fourth. He overcame a slow start to score 20 points.

Jordan Poole knocked down a 33-foot 3 from the left wing to beat the third-quarter buzzer as the Warriors took a 75-74 lead into the final 12 minutes after the Celtics roared back in the third.

The Celtics found their own third-quarter magic that has long defined Golden State’s success in the second half. Boston trailed 51-39 at the break before charging back with a 35-point outburst in the third.

Al Horford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:28 left in the period that made it 58-55 as the Celtics finally found their shooting groove from deep. Grant Williams’ three-point play at 3:55 gave Boston a 66-61 lead.

That was Boston’s eighth straight made 3 after missing the initial 12.

Jaylen Brown was 2 for 11 to start the game and finished with 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting and missed all five of his 3-point tries.

Tatum gave Boston its first 3-pointer on the night 4:34 before halftime and the Celtics were 11 of 32 from deep overall.

Golden State wound up 9 of 40 from beyond the arc — Wiggins 0 of 6.

Draymond Green had eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists before fouling out with 3:01 remaining.

KLAY’S DAY

Thompson shot 7 for 14 with 5 3-pointers in another shining playoff moment.

Monday marked exactly three years since Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee and had surgery before later tearing his right Achilles tendon while working back from the first injury — forcing him to miss more than 2 1/2 years.

Thompson was hurt in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals as Toronto clinched the franchise’s first championship playing on the Warriors’ previous home floor in Oracle Arena.

Entering Game 5, Thompson’s 35.8% shooting was the lowest for any NBA Finals he has played, and he is making just 34.2% from deep — down from 58.5% on 3s in the 2019 finals.

HALF-CENTURY MARK

In a trip down memory lane, Steve Kerr coached the Warriors on the 25th anniversary of his game-winning shot in Game 6 of NBA Finals as the Bulls beat the Jazz to clinch Chicago’s fifth championship.

He thought back to that special moment before the game.

“An incredible memory obviously. Something every young basketball player dreams of. So to be able to live that was pretty amazing,” Kerr said, smiling. “And then the fact that it’s 25 years ago just makes me feel old, of course.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Robert Williams III had 10 points and eight rebounds, starting and playing without limits for the Celtics after aggravating his surgically repaired left knee in Game 4. … Boston held a 23-21 rebounding edge in the first half and finished 47-39 on the boards.

Warriors: Gary Payton II had 15 points off the bench and Poole 14. The Warriors missed their initial four 3-point tries before Thompson connected at the 5:14 mark of the first. … Otto Porter Jr. started for a second straight game with Kevon Looney coming off the bench.

SILVER SIDELINED

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver missed the game, entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

The NBA didn’t offer further details, such as specifying whether Silver tested positive for COVID-19 or was a close contact with someone who had.