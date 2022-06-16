Celtics Here are the celebrities and athletes at TD Garden for Game 6 of the NBA Finals Plenty of celebrities flocked to the TD Garden Thursday night. The TD Garden was packed Thursday night Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Game Six of the NBA Finals is the hottest ticket in town, and celebrities have flocked to the TD Garden for the last home Celtics game of the year.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who is no stranger to the Garden, joined Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck courtside, The Boston Globe reported. Patriots running back Damien Harris and safety Devin McCourty were also in the house, alongside former Patriot and current Las Vegas Raider Duron Harmon.

Plenty of former Celtics came to watch the pivotal game. Ray Allen, Kendrick Perkins, Eddie House, Glen Davis, Leon Powe, and Brian Scalabrine, who all earned a ring for the C’s in 2008, were reportedly in the crowd. Robert Parish, Kenny Anderson, and ML Carr, who took the parquet court in decades past, joined the more recent Celtics players.

Boston Bruins players Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy, Connor Clifton, and Nick Foligno were spotted in the stands. MLB legend Albert Pujols, who is in town for a three-game series at Fenway, booked a suite at the garden, according to the Globe.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora was joined by Sox players Xander Bogaerts, Ryan Brasier, Jackie Bradley, Jr., Alex Verdugo, and a few more.

Another major sporting event came to the Boston area Thursday, with the world’s best golfers hitting the links at The Country Club in Brookline for the U.S. Open. After their tee times, golfers Rory McIlroy and Harold Varner III caught the Finals game.

Olympic gymnast and Massachusetts native Aly Raisman snapped a picture courtside before tipoff.

Worcester’s own Joyner Lucas performed the halftime show, and he wasn’t the only musician in attendance. Dave Matthews, Gucci Mane, and G-Eazy snagged tickets themselves. Medford’s Maria Menounos was also at the game.