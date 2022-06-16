NBA Finals Game 6 updates: Celtics look to force a Game 7

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Once again, the Celtics will play in an elimination game — and Thursday’s is the biggest yet.
The Celtics host the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. As it trails 3-2 in the series, Boston must win two straight in order to win the title. With a loss Thursday, the team will watch Golden State celebrate winning an NBA title on its home floor.
The Warriors won the last two games of the series after going down 2-1, giving them two chances to win their fourth title in eight years.
No matter what happens on Thursday night, Game 6 will be the final game in Boston this season. The only question is whether there will be a Game 7 in San Francisco on Sunday.
We’ll cover everything that happens from pregame all the way until the final buzzer in Thursday’s Game 6 here.
8:55 p.m.: The notable celebrities at TD Garden tonight includes a lot of local athletes and golfers participating at the U.S. Open.
8:45 p.m.: The Warriors are going with the same starting lineup they’ve had the last two games, starting Otto Porter Jr. instead of Kevon Looney and opting to go small. The Celtics will have their usual starting five tonight.
8:35 p.m.: The big stat to look out for tonight is how many turnovers the Celtics commit. Boston is 0-6 when it’s committed 16 or more turnovers so far in the postseason, including 0-3 in the Finals.
8:30 p.m.: Draymond Green is vibing in pregame workouts despite all the boos.
8:20 p.m.: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is in COVID protocols and will miss a second straight game. The NBA commissioner typically conducts the award ceremony for the winning team of the Finals. If the Warriors win tonight, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will hand the Warriors the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
8:10 p.m.: Zach Zarba, David Guthrie, and John Goble are the officials for tonight’s game. There were rumors that Scott Foster, who is nicknamed “The Extender” by NBA fans, would officiate Game 6, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Foster did officiate Game 3, which means he could be an official for Game 7, if there is one.
8 p.m.: It looks like some old Celtics who won the team’s last title will be in the TD Garden crowd to support the younger Celtics tonight.
7:50 p.m.: Now here is a fun fact. Over their 22 NBA Finals appearances, the Celtics haven’t lost three straight games, per the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds.
7:40 p.m.: With the U.S. Open in town, we’re sure to get some cross-sport references tonight. Some can be funny, like this one fan at Thursday’s opening round.
7:30 p.m.: Self-proclaimed “fashionable” guy Jayson Tatum ditched wearing clothes to honor sports icons for his Game 6 fit. He’s wearing a leopard jacket tonight.
7:15 p.m.: Robert Williams is available and will start in Game 6. The Celtics’ center revealed to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he’s had to get his knee drained on multiple occasions during the playoffs.
On Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on the “Pat McAfee Show” that Williams is “close to 100 percent healthy and I would expect him to play big minutes tonight.”
