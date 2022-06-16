Celtics NBA Finals Game 6 updates: Celtics look to force a Game 7 The Warriors have a chance to win their fourth title in eight years on Thursday. Jayson Tatum will look to save the Celtics' season in Game 6. v

Once again, the Celtics will play in an elimination game — and Thursday’s is the biggest yet.

The Celtics host the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. As it trails 3-2 in the series, Boston must win two straight in order to win the title. With a loss Thursday, the team will watch Golden State celebrate winning an NBA title on its home floor.

The Warriors won the last two games of the series after going down 2-1, giving them two chances to win their fourth title in eight years.

No matter what happens on Thursday night, Game 6 will be the final game in Boston this season. The only question is whether there will be a Game 7 in San Francisco on Sunday.

We’ll cover everything that happens from pregame all the way until the final buzzer in Thursday’s Game 6 here.

Pregame news and notes

8:55 p.m.: The notable celebrities at TD Garden tonight includes a lot of local athletes and golfers participating at the U.S. Open.

In attendance for Celtics-Warriors Game 6: Robert Kraft, Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Damien Harris, Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy, Connor Clifton, Nick Foligno, Gucci Mane, G-Eazy, Dave Matthews Band, Rory McIlroy, Albert Pujols, Ray Allen, Eddie House, and Glen Davis. — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) June 17, 2022

8:45 p.m.: The Warriors are going with the same starting lineup they’ve had the last two games, starting Otto Porter Jr. instead of Kevon Looney and opting to go small. The Celtics will have their usual starting five tonight.

8:35 p.m.: The big stat to look out for tonight is how many turnovers the Celtics commit. Boston is 0-6 when it’s committed 16 or more turnovers so far in the postseason, including 0-3 in the Finals.

8:30 p.m.: Draymond Green is vibing in pregame workouts despite all the boos.

Draymond not bothered by the boos before Game 6. pic.twitter.com/xRSzku8OVE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 17, 2022

8:20 p.m.: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is in COVID protocols and will miss a second straight game. The NBA commissioner typically conducts the award ceremony for the winning team of the Finals. If the Warriors win tonight, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will hand the Warriors the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

8:10 p.m.: Zach Zarba, David Guthrie, and John Goble are the officials for tonight’s game. There were rumors that Scott Foster, who is nicknamed “The Extender” by NBA fans, would officiate Game 6, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Foster did officiate Game 3, which means he could be an official for Game 7, if there is one.

8 p.m.: It looks like some old Celtics who won the team’s last title will be in the TD Garden crowd to support the younger Celtics tonight.

Hearing Ray Allen will be in TD Garden with Paul Pierce tonight. — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) June 16, 2022

7:50 p.m.: Now here is a fun fact. Over their 22 NBA Finals appearances, the Celtics haven’t lost three straight games, per the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds.

Celtics Finals losing streaks



Gms 5-6, 1958 (won Game 1 in 1959)

Gms 2-3, 1962 (won G4)

Gms 5-6, 1966 (won G7)

Gms 1-2, 1969 (won G3)

Gms 3-4, 1976 (won G5)

Gms 2-3, 1985 (won G4)

Gms 5-6, 1985 (won G1 in 1986)

Gms 1-2, 1987 (won G3)

Gms 6-7, 2010 (won G1 in 2022)

Gms 4-5, 2022 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 16, 2022

7:40 p.m.: With the U.S. Open in town, we’re sure to get some cross-sport references tonight. Some can be funny, like this one fan at Thursday’s opening round.

“Hey, Phil .. Al Horford over 9.5 rebounds.”



😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/XdyoZCWbD9 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 16, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Self-proclaimed “fashionable” guy Jayson Tatum ditched wearing clothes to honor sports icons for his Game 6 fit. He’s wearing a leopard jacket tonight.

Jayson Tatum ready to go for Game 6🤩 pic.twitter.com/O5V0rklu2L — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 16, 2022

7:15 p.m.: Robert Williams is available and will start in Game 6. The Celtics’ center revealed to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he’s had to get his knee drained on multiple occasions during the playoffs.

On Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on the “Pat McAfee Show” that Williams is “close to 100 percent healthy and I would expect him to play big minutes tonight.”

"I'm told Robert Williams is close to 100% healthy & I would expect him to play big minutes tonight" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive #AllAbout18 pic.twitter.com/1BcBC5fGPJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2022

6:30 p.m.:

The trends from both teams this postseason favor the Celtics. Boston is already 3-0 in elimination games in their run to the Finals, beating Milwaukee twice and Miami once when facing elimination. Golden State, on the other hand, is 0-3 in road closeout games, losing to Denver, Memphis, and Dallas.

The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites at most sportsbooks for Game 6. The home team has been favored for every game so far in the Finals.

Boston lost two games for the first time since March when it lost Games 4 and 5. However, the Celtics didn’t have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in one of those March losses. The last time the Celtics lost two games with their star duo prior to Games 4 and 5 was in January. The last time they lost three games in a row came in December, when the team was dealing with COVID-related absences.