Celtics Chef Ayesha Curry roasts Celtics, local bar following Warriors’ triumph "On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT." Stephen and Ayesha Curry chirped with Celtics fans throughout the series. Photo by Don Feria/Invision for GoDaddy/AP Photo

The Currys took the last bite in the ongoing friendly debate about whether or not Ayesha Curry can cook.

Game On!, a sports bar in Fenway, wrote “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” on a chalkboard for Game 3 and Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Ayesha Curry, a successful chef and cookbook author, stayed quiet publicly after the not-so-subtle jab. Her husband, however, didn’t hesitate to support his wife.

Steph Curry sported a white T-shirt that read: “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” after the Warriors’ Game 5 victory over the Celtics.

Before Game 6, the restaurant continued to take shots, writing “Ayesha Curry STILL can’t cook.”

Once the Warriors clinched their fourth championship in eight seasons, Ayesha got the final word and praised her husband on Twitter.

“On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT,” she said.

