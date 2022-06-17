Celtics A Celtics-Warriors rematch in 2023? Oddsmakers believe it’s very possible Many view it as the most likely outcome. Jaylen Brown pressures Stephen Curry in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Elsa/Getty Images

Regardless of how seasons to come unfold, the Celtics will likely always wonder what could have been as they watched their 2-1 series lead crumble and the Warriors ultimately celebrate a championship at TD Garden.

The hope among those in the organization, however, is that this is only the beginning – the start of an extended run that features many trips to the Finals and several championships of their own. They also wouldn’t mind another crack at the Warriors, and it’s not too far fetched that they could get one.

Oddsmakers believe a Celtics vs. Warriors rematch is a very possible outcome for the 2023 season.

Caesars Sportsbook puts Golden State’s early odds at +500 and Boston’s at +600, which is even with the Brooklyn Nets. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Celtics, Warriors, Nets and, interestingly, the Los Angeles Clippers all at +600.

Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports has the Warriors (+550) and Celtics (+650) as his frontrunners.

The Warriors are currently favored to repeat next season! 🏆@YahooSchwab looks at the initial NBA title odds ➡️ https://t.co/U0FOcGjN9i pic.twitter.com/n3hZaebVkD — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) June 17, 2022

BetMGM gives Golden State the best odds (+550), the Celtics the second best (+650), and the Nets (+700), Clippers (+700), and Bucks (+800) follow. FanDuel has the Warriors first at +450 and the second Celtics at +650.

The way-too-early 2023 NBA Finals odds have dropped @FDSportsbook 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1dbS3Qjvsj — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 17, 2022

Sports Betting Dime considers Golden State the favorite (+600) and has Boston tied for No. 2 (+700) with the Clippers and Bucks.

In ESPN’s way-too-early power rankings for next year, the Warriors are 1 and the Celtics are 2.