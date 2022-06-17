Celtics ‘The Energy Shifted 4X’: Draymond Green continues to antagonize Celtics "It was for a funeral," he said, in reference to why he wore all black prior to Game 6. Draymond Green celebrates with his daughter, Kyla Green, after the Warriors clinched another championship. Elsa/Getty Images

Draymond Green showed up to Game 6 in all black, appearing to send a message that that the series would end Thursday in Boston.

Friday morning, after the Warriors clinched the championship the night prior, Green confirmed that his outfit choice was deliberate.

“It was for a funeral,” Green tweeted.

It was for a funeral https://t.co/AhcKS3ZnrN — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Green struggled for much of the series, and was even benched late in Game 4, but he responded convincingly in Game 5 and Game 6. He pieced together a vintage performance Thursday, racking up 12 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, and even hitting a couple 3-pointers after starting the series 0-for-11.

It doesn’t take much to get Green fired up, but this was certainly as reasonable a time as any for a tweet spree.

He also tweeted “The Energy Shifted 4X” – a reference to Jaylen Brown’s tweet earlier this season, the Warriors winning four games in the series, and the Warriors capturing their fourth title in eight years.

The Energy Shifted



4X — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Green also quote-tweeted a video from NBA on ESPN that shows him dapping up those in his circle amid a cacophony of boos and other chants from the TD Garden crowd.

“Yeah they should’ve ignored me today,” Green said. “Can’t give me the same look.”

Yeah they should’ve ignored me today. Can’t give me the same look. 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/FzDielT3Os — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Finally, the Warriors lightheartedly chanted “F*** you, Draymond” in the locker room after the victory and Kevon Looney joked that Green has been yelling at the Warriors all year himself.

Andre Iguodala called the quote gold, and Green approved.