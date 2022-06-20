Here’s the Celtics’ Summer League schedule

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The NBA released its Summer League schedule Monday, and the Celtics have four matchups set and one more to-be-determined game to follow.
They drew the summer version of the three teams they faced most recently in their playoff run.
Here’s their schedule:
Saturday, July 9: Heat, 5:30 p.m. NBATV
Monday, July 11: Bucks, 8 p.m, NBATV
Tuesday, July 12: Warriors, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, July 14: Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m., NBATV
Saturday, July 16, or Sunday, July 17: One more game
Every team plays four games from July 7-15, and the two teams with the best records from the first four games meet in a championship clash July 17. The 28 teams that don’t play in the championship game will play a fifth game on July 16 or 17.
All games are at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the University of Nevada campus in Las Vegas.
The Celtics made the championship game last summer but fell to the Sacramento Kings.
