Celtics All the ways Draymond Green trolled the Celtics over the weekend But he did say some nice things about the Celtics, too. Draymond Green and the Warriors celebrated their fourth title in the last eight years by beating the Celtics in the NBA Finals. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Draymond Green is certainly happy to be a champion again.

The Warriors star spent much of the weekend celebrating his and his team’s fourth title over the last eight years, taking some shots at the Celtics along the way.

Green began his string of tweets on Friday morning, seemingly mocking Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s viral tweet from January before they went on a late-season run to climb up the standings.

“The Energy Shifted

4X,” Green wrote.

The Energy Shifted



4X — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Later in the day, he quote retweeted a tweet from ESPN that showed him walking into TD Garden that read “Draymond Green showing up in all black for Game 6.”

“It was for a funeral,” Green wrote.

It was for a funeral https://t.co/AhcKS3ZnrN — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

He quote retweeted another tweet that included him dancing while getting booed by Celtics fans.

“Yeah they should’ve ignored me today. Can’t give me the same look. 🤷🏾” Green tweeted.

Yeah they should’ve ignored me today. Can’t give me the same look. 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/FzDielT3Os — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

As the Warriors left Boston, Green took home a souvenir: A shirt that TD Garden gave out to fans prior to one of the Finals games. Green wore the shirt, which said “It’s All About 18” at the top, that displayed the Celtics’ 17 title banners and a blank one as the Celtics looked to win their 18th title this season.

Green made his own edit to the shirt, writing “Warriors – NOPE!! Maybe in ’23?”

Let’s do a Draymond Green fit check 😂 pic.twitter.com/QZU1ZE6eRx — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 17, 2022

Green, who also happens to be a Yankees fan, made one last observation before leaving Boston.

“I knew we was gonna win the championship when I landed in Boston and they had a bus called Yankee,” Green said in a video posted to his Instagram story as the team was about to board its flight to go back to San Francisco.

“I knew we was gonna win the Championship when I landed in Boston and they had a bus called Yankee.”



🗣Draymond Green on the moment he knew the Warriors would beat the Celtics



via Money23Green/IG pic.twitter.com/xT9bIf1QLF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 17, 2022

Green also poked fun at Barstool Sports founder and Massachusetts native Dave Portnoy, who wore a shirt that read “Draymond is a Jerk Face” in a tweet during the Finals.

“Hold dat L sucka,” Green replied back to Portnoy.

Green got back to trolling the Celtics again on Sunday.

“Getting ready for Game 7 tonight… 🔒 in!!! Happy Father’s Day,” Green wrote.

And again.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 appreciate the support,” Green wrote in a reply to a tweet that said Celtics coaches were listening to his podcast during the Finals.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 appreciate the support https://t.co/FJxenBLm9C — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

The Celtics weren’t the only ones Green went at on Twitter over the weekend. He went back and forth with Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Saturday evening. He also appeared to mock his former teammate Kevin Durant’s tweet from Game 1, which read “High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen.”

“Extremely high level of basketball was displayed,” Green wrote.

Extremely high level of basketball was displayed — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Green did have some good things to say though about the Celtics on his way out of town. During the postgame embrace following Game 6, Green told several Celtics players they’d make it back to the Finals soon. He also gave Celtics fans “kudos” during the trophy celebration.

Green also showed the Celtics respect on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.”

“I’ll tell you what man, I’ve got a lot of respect for that group over there, led by Ime Udoka, an incredible, incredible coach. This is a much different team than they’ve had over here. So, what’s the difference? The difference is that a coach came in and required something different. [He] tapped into something different when everyone said “Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can’t play together” and “They were foolish for signing Marcus Smart to a max [extension]” and “They were stupid for bringing Al Horford back.”

“All of those things, you’ve got to give Brad Stevens credit for all the moves he made, but the thing that changed is that Ime Udoka came in. He required something different from those guys. He required JT (Tatum) to play defense. He required JT to move the ball, and he averaged seven or eight assists in this series. He required JB (Brown) to take that next step.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see this team sometime in the near future, when we’re done, win a championship.”

Green and the Warriors will continue celebrating their title on Monday with a parade in San Francisco.