Celtics Here are the players expected to be on the Celtics’ summer league roster Guard Yam Madar, selected by the Celtics in the second round in 2020, will be on the team's summer league roster





For the second consecutive season, the Celtics will enter the NBA draft with just a second-round selection. But their Las Vegas summer league roster is expected to include plenty of familiar names anyway.

Assistant general manager Austin Ainge told the Globe on Tuesday that five players from Boston’s NBA Finals roster are expected to join the summer league squad, including Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and two-way contract players Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan.

Also, Ainge said that 2020 second-round pick Yam Madar and 2021 second-round pick Juhann Begarin will be on the team. Madar, a 6-3 point guard, averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 assists per game for the Serbian club KK Partizan this season.

“It was a big growing experience for him both on and off the court, and it really helped him mature a lot,” Ainge said. “He was kind of a big deal in Israel growing up and it was brave of him to go outside of that and really push himself. I thought it was great for him.”

Begarin, a 6-5 forward, averaged 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for Paris Basketball, which this season moved up to France’s top division, Pro A.

“Juhann made big improvements on both sides of the ball,” Ainge said. “That was a big leap for him playing against a lot of good players every night. It was great for him to be pushed that way.”

The Celtics open summer league play on July 9 against the Heat, and will later face the Bucks, Warriors and Grizzlies.