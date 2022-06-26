Celtics JD Davison, Juhann Begarin & more: Breaking down the Celtics’ 2022 Summer League Roster The Celtics will not have Yam Madar, but they will have several other interesting names. JD Davison is one of several notable names on the Celtics' 2022 Summer League roster. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Celtics‘ 2022 Summer League roster continues to take shape, with a lot of intriguing names to keep fans watching as the team transitions to Las Vegas without a first-round pick in the mix.

Here’s a look at each player that has been confirmed, with several new updates courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, and a little bit about what makes each one interesting.

The Celtics’ slate begins July 9 against the Heat.

Jordan Bone

A former Tennesse point guard alongside Grant Williams, Bone is a competitive, athletic point guard. He hasn’t shown much as an NBA shooter, but he plays hard, and he looked good overseas after playing limited minutes in 24 games spread over two NBA seasons. Bone is a perfect Summer League addition – a 24-year-old former NCAA standout who is trying to break back into the league after his first taste of professional basketball.

Trevion Williams

Williams had an odd college career and wasn’t highly featured in his final season at Purdue, but he has nice touch around the basket, he’s a good rebounder and a high-level passer as a big man (which is probably the biggest reason the Celtics are taking a look at him). Williams also reportedly dropped 60 pounds between his freshman and senior seasons, which is mostly impressive (and a little concerning).

Williams needs to stand out to have a shot at the Celtics’ roster, but he’s an interesting player.

Mfiondu Kabengele

Kabengele – a 6-foot-9 big man – drew a little lottery buzz prior to the 2019 NBA Draft but ended up slipping into the late first round. After a lackluster year-and-a-half for the Clippers, Kabengele was dealt to the Kings, who waived him. He signed a multi-year deal with the Cavaliers but played just 16 games. Prior to the draft, he was projected as a potential floor-spacing rim protector, but that has yet to materialize in the NBA. He spent last season in the G-League where he shot 44 percent from 3-point range, averaging 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and a block per game.

JD Davison

This is the easiest sell for fans hoping to see someone interesting, since Davison was the only addition the Celtics made on draft night. He is an explosive athlete as a 6-foot-2 point guard with a long wingspan and a ton of potential. His shot has a long way to go, but he has shown flashes as a passer with good touch as a finisher. The highlights are eye-opening (if you are short on time, skip ahead to the last play in this reel).

“His athleticism, youth and energy, young guy as a freshman and tremendous explosion,” Ime Udoka said last week. “With him, extremely happy to have him that late in the draft.”

Juhann Begarin

Begarin – last year’s draft-and-stash selection in the second round – has impressive size for a guard and showed promise as a potentially versatile defender with solid athleticism. He put up 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for Paris Basketball last season.

“Juhann made big improvements on both sides of the ball. That was a big leap for him playing against a lot of good players every night,” Austin Ainge told The Boston Globe. “It was great for him to be pushed that way.”

Sam Hauser

Hauser might have the most secure roster spot of any Summer League invitee. The Celtics badly needed additional 3-point shooting for much of the season, and Hauser developing into a rotation player is probably the easiest path to adding reliable floor spacing off the bench. Hauser’s biggest goal should be to show he can stay on the floor defensively, because his shot should translate with relative ease.

Malik Fitts

Fitts became a household name (at least, a Celtics household name) thanks to his bench celebrations throughout the season, but his game has some meat on its bone. He’s a solid shooter with great size and athleticism, which is worth a look in a setting where he can actually shine. If nothing else, Fitts might get another shot at the roster because the Celtics turned their season after the energy shifted, and Fitts offers effortlessly good vibes.

Also, remember this dunk?

MALIK FITTS OH MY GOODNESS😳 pic.twitter.com/v4848p9CUK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2022

Juwan Morgan

Morgan bounced around the NBA before signing a pair of 10-day deals and ultimately a deal with a team option for the 2022-23 season last year. He appeared in just one regular-season game but played in nine garbage-time games during the playoffs.

Morgan’s versatility is a selling point, but like several others, he will need to stand out to make the Celtics’ final roster in a crowded field.

Brodric Thomas

One of the Celtics’ two-way players, Thomas stayed with the team throughout their playoff run. A 6-foot-5 guard with good athleticism, he played in 12 regular-season games for the Celtics, and averaged 14.5 points on 40-percent 3-point shooting for the Maine Celtics in the G-League. Thomas could be a solid candidate for a second two-way contract if he stands out in Las Vegas — the roster might get crowded, but he had little chance to prove himself during a bizarre season last year.

Matt Ryan

Ryan’s story might be one of the most interesting on last year’s roster. Ryan drove for DoorDash and dug graves last year while working out and angling for a shot at professional basketball, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. Eventually, his 3-point shooting helped him land a two-way deal with the Celtics. Ryan averaged 19.4 points and 40-percent shooting from 3-point range on a staggering 9.4 attempts per game with the Maine Celtics. The Celtics have some shooting prospects on their Summer League roster, but Ryan could do himself some favors if he gets hot in Las Vegas.

Yam Madar won’t play

Notably, the Celtics’ draft-and-stash guard won’t play in Las Vegas. Presumably, he noted that he would be unlikely to make the roster and chose to spend more time with his Serbian team internationally. Madar averaged 14 points, three rebounds and 4.4 assists in 17 games.