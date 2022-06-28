Celtics Celtics assistant Will Hardy reportedly finalizing head coaching deal with Jazz Hardy, 34, will be the NBA's youngest head coach. Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy reportedly will become the head coach of the Jazz. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the Jazz, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hardy will become the NBA’s youngest coach at 34-years-old.

Last season, Hardy was the lead assistant on new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s staff and was widely considered a potential head coaching candidate. He and fellow Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla both reportedly interviewed for the position with the Jazz.

The Jazz parted ways with head coach Quin Snyder, who mysteriously stepped down saying that the team “needed a new voice to evolve.”

“You know, I think as I tried to say in my statement — which was a challenge to try to capture a lot of what went into making a decision — it was just time,” Snyder said earlier this month. “I tried to give voice to that, and it really isn’t any more complicated than that as far as trying to look into a lot of different reasons and things and things like that. I just felt like I got to a place where it was time.”

Hardy played Division III basketball at Williams College. He later earned a spot on Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio as a video intern before Popovich promoted him to a role as an assistant coach. He was the Spurs’ Summer League head coach four times.