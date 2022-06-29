Celtics Celtics reportedly ‘linked to’ Danilo Gallinari, TJ Warren ahead of NBA free agency NBA free agency begins on June 30. Danilo Gallinari shoots a jumper against Tyler Herro during a Hawks-Heat first-round playoff matchup. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With the NBA offseason off and running, the Celtics aren’t likely to be involved in the major blockbuster moves.

As team co-owner and governor Wyc Grousbeck noted in a recent interview, Celtics management “loves the roster,” and is aiming more to “tweak” it in the coming weeks (as opposed to a major overhaul).

The reality is that Boston would need to configure any move within the framework of the NBA salary cap. And while the Celtics do have a sizable traded-player exception (which expires in mid-July), president of basketball operations Brad Stevens appeared to sound a cautionary note in that regard during his end-of-season press conference, explaining that “there’s a reason why a lot of the trade exceptions go unused.”

Still, the Celtics have several potential paths forward in terms of acquiring additional players to help fill out a roster fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Celtics have been “linked to” forwards Danilo Gallinari and T.J. Warren.

Either player could potentially be available for signing as a mid-level exception. As Fischer wrote, “Boston appears focused on high-scoring, small-ball forwards.”

Gallinari, 33, is expected to be either waived (or potentially traded and then waived) by the Hawks. Warren, 28, has missed almost all of the last two seasons due to injury, and could be available in free agency on a discount from his current salary ($12.6 million) as a result.

NBA free agency formally begins on Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET.