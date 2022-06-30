Celtics Jaylen Brown responded to Draymond Green’s comments about the NBA Finals Brown weighed in on Twitter. Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After ignoring Warriors forward Draymond Green’s post-championship talk, it appears Jaylen Brown finally had enough on Thursday.

The sequence began following a joint live recording of Green’s podcast “The Draymond Green Show” and ESPN basketball analyst J.J. Redick’s podcast, “The Old Man and The Three.” In the discussion, Green said he knew the moment when “I took his heart,” in reference to Brown.

“When Jaylen Brown went in the media and said, ‘He’s trying to pull my shorts down,’ I knew I took his heart,” Green declared, offering a characteristically loquacious summary of events.

Brown, who averaged 23.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the finals, weighed in with a response on Twitter.

“You can say whatever [when] you win,” noted Brown. “Draymond got a Podcast and lost his [damn] mind.”

Green acknowledged that the mental edge he had over Brown won’t necessarily last forever.

“Not that I’ll have it next year,” he admitted. “I have to regain it next year and the next time we play them.”

Brown and the rest of the Celtics, still in the immediate aftermath of a run to the finals that ultimately fell just short of a championship, will look to test that in following seasons.