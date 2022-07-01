Celtics reportedly agree to acquire Malcolm Brogdon in trade with the Pacers

Newsletter Signup
The Celtics are reportedly set to acquire Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers in a multi-player deal.
According to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston will get Brogdon in the trade while sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan to Indiana along with a 2023 first-round pick.
Brogdon, 29, averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists per game last season for the Pacers. He could help with Boston’s depth at the point guard position, and is an efficient free throw shooter (with an 88.1 percent career NBA average).
