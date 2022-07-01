Celtics Celtics reportedly agree to acquire Malcolm Brogdon in trade with the Pacers Boston will send several players and a first-round pick to Indiana in return, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Malcolm Brogdon playing against John Konchar of the Grizzlies earlier in 2022. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Celtics are reportedly set to acquire Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers in a multi-player deal.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston will get Brogdon in the trade while sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan to Indiana along with a 2023 first-round pick.

Celtics are also including Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan in the trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Brogdon, 29, averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists per game last season for the Pacers. He could help with Boston’s depth at the point guard position, and is an efficient free throw shooter (with an 88.1 percent career NBA average).