Celtics Malcolm Brogdon, NBA analysts react to reported Celtics-Pacers trade

The Celtics’ reported trade for Malcolm Brogdon has many people excited, including the man himself.

Brogdon broke a several months-long Twitter silence on Saturday to share his initial reaction to his trade to Boston. He posted an image of him playing a game at TD Garden, with one of the Celtics’ championship banners in the background, and wrote “One goal 🏆.”

Brogdon also shared with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears that he’s already heard from his new team, sharing that Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and head coach Ime Udoka have all reached out to him.

“This Boston team is experienced and hungry to win a championship. I’m excited to be a part of the Boston family and compete for that championship,” Brogdon told Spears.

Brogdon shared similar thoughts in an interview with The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

“I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it,” Brogdon told Weiss. “In the past, I’ve worried about stats and numbers and all that. I’m going to Boston and not worrying about that.”

Brogdon also shared with Weiss how “hoping to be one of the pieces that can help [the Celtics] get over that hump and win a championship.”

“If I came in there, I could give them a steady presence and a calm as a ballhandler and facilitator, getting guys like (Jaylen) Brown and (Jayson) Tatum easy shots,” Brogdon said. “Just slowing the game down in those moments when we need to get a good shot.”

Marcus Smart, who’ll reportedly remain the Celtics’ point guard, welcomed his reported new teammates via Twitter.

“Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome @gallinari8888 (Danilo Gallinari) and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town ☘️… #banner18 is all that’s on my mind!!” Smart wrote on Twitter.

Welcoming a new teammate in a trade means you likely have to say goodbye to hold teammates, though. Boston reportedly shipped out Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan as part of the deal. Smart wished them well in a follow-up tweet.

“Wishin my teammates Aaron, Malik, Nik, Juwan the very best,” Smart wrote. “They brought it every day and that’s why they’re winners! And ya ya ya, @dtheis10 (Daniel Theis) u still can’t beat me in any card game. For real- y’all go be great as usual. Always fam.”

The Celtics earned a lot of praise from NBA analysts for the trade. Boston earned an A- grade for the trade from ESPN’s Kevin Pelton.

“After All-Star Dejounte Murray, Brogdon is probably the second-best player to change teams so far this NBA offseason,” Pelton wrote. “The Celtics landing Brogdon weeks after losing in the NBA Finals — and doing so without giving up any of their top eight players in playoff minutes — is an incredible outcome.”

Pelton also praised Boston for going deep into the luxury tax in order to get Brogdon.

“Down the road, there is some concern that Celtics ownership will pull back spending after the excitement of a surprise Finals run wears off and adding Brogdon will foreclose other options to the team — particularly if his trade value suffers in his 30s,” Pelton wrote. “Still, Boston’s title window is open now and adding Brogdon improves the chances of Boston hanging an 18th banner at TD Garden.”

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Pina also gave the Celtics high marks for the trade. Pina gave the Celtics an A grade because he believes it helps fill their need for an additional playmaker following their Finals loss, in which the offense failed to reach the century mark in the final three games.

“In Boston, where Tatum and Brown soak up most or all of the defense’s attention, Brogdon will cook,” Pina wrote. “Put your third or fourth-best perimeter defender on him and good things will happen. Shots will be more open than at any point since he left the Bucks in 2019, while, thanks to Marcus Smart and Derrick White, he’ll be able to rest a bit more on defense than he’s had to the past few seasons. Robert Williams is a freakish lob threat and Al Horford is the stoic pick-and-pop partner who makes every ball-handler’s life so much easier. (Danilo Gallinari is also reportedly coming to Boston, which gives this team even more space/scoring options than they’ll know what to do with.)”

Brogdon averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists per game last season. If he’s able to come close to replicating that, Boston’s offense should be in good shape next season.