Celtics 4 things to know about Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to join the Celtics He's a career 38.2 percent 3-point shooter. Danilo Gallinari tries to stay in front of Jayson Tatum. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Danilo Gallinari is expected to join the Celtics once he officially becomes a free agent.

The Celtics hope to add some offensive firepower off the bench, while Gallinari hopes to compete for a championship.

Here’s what to know about the 33-year-old, 6-foot-10, forward from Italy, who will reportedly sign a two-year with Boston.

He comes from a basketball family.

Gallinari grew up in a small Italian city south of Milan called Graffignana which had about 2,000 residents during his childhood.

“Everybody knows each other,” Gallinari told The Oklahoman of his hometown. “It’s in between hills and trees and a lot of land.”

He grew up on the same farm as his father, Vittorio. As Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman notes, Vittorio was also a professional basketball player. He played with Mike D’Antoni, and together they won four Italian championships, one Korac Cup, and the 1987 Euroleague championships.

Gallinari joined Armani Jeans Milano in 2005, and his career took off around age 17. His father preached hard work and defense, but other parts of Vittorio’s game were lacking.

“Offense was awful,” D’Antoni said of Vittorio. “Just the opposite with the son.”

Gallinari is regarded as a prolific scorer.

Gallinari gained buzz in Europe, then in the United States, and the New York Knicks selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He emerged as a promising scorer in year two, averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting 38.1 percent from the 3-point range. Gallinari played three seasons with the Knicks, six with the Denver Nuggets, two with the Los Angeles Clippers, one with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and, most recently, two with the Atlanta Hawks.

Outside of his rookie year, he’s averaged in double figures every season. His career averages are 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, and he’s a career 38.2 percent 3-point shooter.

Many view him as a below-average defender, but he’s widely regarded as a polished and proven offensive player. The goal is to have him provide a scoring punch and take some of the load off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

17 year old Danilo Gallinari wearing Celtics green jumpsuit. (2005)



Celtics were his favorite NBA team as a kid, and 17 years later he is set to become a Boston Celtic.

He’s been a Celtics killer over the years.

One perk for the Celtics is that they won’t have to face him anymore.

He’s scored 20-plus points 10 times against the Celtics and 30-plus on two occasions. His plus-minus is plus-99, and his shooting percentages vs. Boston are all higher than his career averages.

He drained 10 3-pointers in a game against Boston in February 2021, including one where his foot was touching the logo near half-court. Gallinari only missed two 3s and erupted for 38 points as the Hawks cruised.

He’s hungry for a championship.

Gallinari has had a terrific NBA career, and it appears his main motivation is to get a ring.

He’s made the playoffs just six times in 13 years and hadn’t won a series until 2021 when the Hawks made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Gallinari came off the bench all 18 games and averaged 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game as the Hawks beat the Knicks and Sixers before falling to the eventual champion Bucks.