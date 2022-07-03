Celtics Tamara Moore, first Black woman to coach men’s college team, joins Celtics Summer League staff "I think I'm on the right path right now."

The Celtics are adding Tamara Moore, a trailblazer in the basketball world, to their Summer League coaching staff.

Moore, 42, became the first Black woman to coach a men’s collegiate basketball team when she took the head coaching job at Mesabi Range College in Virginia, Minnesota, in 2020.

She played at the University of Wisconsin, followed by seven seasons in the WNBA, where she won a title with the Detroit Shock in 2003. Moore is currently making strides in the coaching world.

Proud to announce

I have OFFICIALLY been offered the chance to join the Boston Celtics 🍀🏀🙏🏽 as an assistant coach for the Summer League Team in Las Vegas this season.



Thank you Allison Feaster, Stacy Lovelace & Taj McWilliams-Franklin (My WNBA Sisters) pic.twitter.com/ZtO51jqQMi — Coach Tamara Moore (@TamaraCoach) July 1, 2022

.@TamaraCoach is a trailblazer. She’s the first black female coach of a men’s college team. In celebration of Title IX’s 50th anniversary, we’re proud to honor her legacy with a surprise $10k donation on Good Morning America. #WNBAChangemaker @mesabirange1 https://t.co/B6MQnpXCtX pic.twitter.com/N5J6bCHR1s — U.S. Bank (@usbank) June 23, 2022

She thanked Allison Feaster, Stacey Lovelace, and Taj McWilliams-Franklin, her “WNBA sisters,” for helping to make this possible. In an interview on Good Morning America in late June, Moore spoke about her journey.

“There’s a lot of these women that are making more steps forward,” Moore told Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan. “Allison Feaster doing stuff with Boston. I just want to be able to continue that same kind of path. I think I’m on the right path right now.”

.@TamaraCoach is not only inspiring athletes as the first African American woman to head coach a men’s basketball team at @MesabiRangeMBB, but also the young girls she coaches in the off-season … and we have a BIG surprise for her. 🏀 #TitleIX @RobinRoberts @michaelstrahan pic.twitter.com/gtplBC4nD1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 23, 2022

Moore tweeted late Saturday night that it was “time to start packing” because she was set to head to Boston on Sunday.