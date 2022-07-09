Celtics 5 storylines to follow as the Celtics open Summer League play Is Juhann Begarin ready for the NBA? Juhann Begarin glides to the hoop and finishes against the Kings. John Locher/AP Photo

The stakes may not be quite as high as they were a few weeks ago in the NBA Finals, but the Celtics make their return Saturday at 5:30 p.m. when they face the Miami Heat in Summer League action.

Boston has five games scheduled, against the Heat, Bucks, Warriors, Grizzlies, and another undetermined opponent.

Here are five storylines to follow as they get underway.

Can Sam Hauser dominate?

The Celtics reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with sharpshooter Sam Hauser – an indication that they believe he has a chance to develop into a steady rotational player.

Hauser flaunted his potential as a sniper in his rookie year, hitting 43.2 percent of his 3-pointers and finding a rhythm as the season progressed.

While he likely won’t crack the top eight for the Celtics this season – especially with Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari on board – he could step into that next tier as a backup forward.

He should be one of the most polished offensive players in Summer League this year and has a prime opportunity to prove himself defensively as well.

How does rookie JD Davison look?

The Celtics took JD Davison, an athletic 6-foot-3 guard from Alabama, with the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Davison said he wants to be “a dog” in Summer League and beyond.

“In Boston, you really got to play defense,” Davison said. “They are one of the best defenses in the league. So you have to come in here and be a dog.”

This will be Celtics fans’ first glimpse of a player who many believe has a tremendous amount of potential.

Can anyone earn their way onto the roster?

The Celtics have three open roster spots and a pair of two-way slots to fill.

One candidate is big man Trevion Williams, a 6-foot-9, 265-pound bruiser who passes well for his size. Williams averaged 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3 assists for Purdue while playing just 20.1 minutes per game last season.

“The first thing that stood out is his passing,” Summer League coach Ben Sullivan said. “Such a willing passer. Vision. He can see the whole floor.”

Boston needs a big man, and it’s possible Williams could emerge as the third-string center.

Other candidates to make the roster include Matt Ryan, Brodric Thomas, and Jordan Bone.

Is Juhann Begarin ready for the NBA?

Another player to watch is Juhann Begarin, a 6-foot-5, 214-pound guard/forward from Guadeloupe.

The Celtics took Begarin 45th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. It’s clear he has lots of upside, but the question remains whether he’s ready for the NBA.

Summer League will be a chance for him to show how far he’s come and for the Celtics to decide whether the time is right to bring him aboard.

A.J. Reeves is a local player worth monitoring.

Roxbury’s A.J. Reeves, who played at Brimmer and May and Providence College, is a member of the Celtics’ Summer League squad.

AJ Reeves is joining the Celtics' Summer League squad.



Reeves, a 6-foot-6 guard from Roxbury, grew up a Celtics fan and shined at Brimmer and May and Providence College.



Reeves, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard with a silky stroke, is extremely grateful for the opportunity.

“The emotion just flooded me,” Reeves told Boston.com. “I’m still excited right now. I can’t even speak.”