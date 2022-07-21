Celtics Host Stephen Curry hits more big shots against Celtics, this time during ESPY awards Stephen Curry took a few shots at Boston during Wednesday's ESPY Awards.





No Boston-area athletes came away with an ESPY Award Wednesday night in Los Angeles, but host Stephen Curry didn’t waste an opportunity to take a few shots at the Celtics.

Curry, who lifted the Warriors past the Celtics in the NBA Finals last month, confessed at the start of the ceremony he was worried that the Los Angeles audience might not like him.

But he quickly pivoted.

“There’s nothing that LA loves more than beating the Celtics,” he added with a smile. “So we’re all in this together.”

Curry also noticed Boston forward Grant Williams in the audience.

Advertisement:

“It’s great to see you again,” Curry said as Williams looked on with a grin. “I might even let you wear a ring. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

In a skit later in the show, Curry was getting “advice” from Kevin Hart, who said Curry should introduce himself at the start of the show as “proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud daddy of … the Boston Celtics.”

Local nominees included Aliyah Boston and Charlotte North, who were nominated for best women’s college athlete. (Boston, who wasn’t initially invited to attend, turned down a last-minute invite.) In addition, Carles Gil (best MLS player) and Cale Makar (championship performance) were also among the nominees with New England roots.