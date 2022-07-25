Celtics Jaylen Brown appeared to respond to the Celtics-Kevin Durant trade rumor Trade rumors are nothing new for Brown. Kevin Durant plays against Jaylen Brown during the Nets-Celtics first-round playoff series. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Following the recent reports that the Celtics have jumped into the Kevin Durant trade conversation with the Nets, a possible key piece from Boston’s end appeared to acknowledge the whirlwind of rumors.

Jaylen Brown, a crucial part of the Celtics’ recent run to the NBA Finals, had a short but simple tweet that seemed to sum up the reports:

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

“Smh,” Brown tweeted (which generally is used as an acronym to mean “shaking my head”).

It would be a fitting response from a player for whom trade rumors are not a new thing.

Whether it was Kawhi Leonard in 2018, Anthony Davis in 2019, or the more recent Durant reports, Brown has been identified as a potential trade chip on several occasions.

Even as recently as Nov. 2021, Brown was named by NBA insider Shams Charania (who also reported the recent Durant-Celtics rumor) as a player Boston would “have to” include in a possible trade for Ben Simmons (then still a member of the 76ers). Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said he “laughed” at the report, and Boston did not end up pursuing a deal for Simmons.

Durant has been in trade conversations between the Nets and other teams since June 30, when the 34-year-old requested a trade from Brooklyn.