Celtics Watch: Jayson Tatum rejects, posterizes helpless campers One youngster did manage to score on him. Jayson Tatum glides to the hoop against the Warriors. Steven Senne/AP Photo

Jayson Tatum showed no mercy as he played 1-on-1 with youngsters at his basketball clinic in Foxborough on Saturday.

He swatted one ambitious camper’s shot, then grabbed a rebound, backed him down, and finished in traffic as time expired.

Jayson Tatum going Mutombo on a camper in Foxborough. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/ra85CMntm8 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 30, 2022

Another camper managed to make a lifetime memory by scoring on him, but Tatum quickly returned the favor.

Kids scores on Tatum, who gets quick revenge. pic.twitter.com/K41Nw57n0y — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 30, 2022

He also showed his compassionate side, as noted by The Boston Globe‘s Gary Washburn.

A young female camper started crying because she missed her shot when playing against Tatum. During the photo session, he put his arm around her and asked if she was OK. She started smiling. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 30, 2022

Tatum greeted campers and met with them for photos.

Jayson Tatum greets campers this morning at his Summer basketball camp#Celtics pic.twitter.com/PNOijdmanK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 30, 2022

One camper, when told he could ask Tatum for anything, said he wanted to meet Deuce.

This young JT fan got to ask him for ANYTHING… and he wanted to meet the real MVP, Deuce 😂👏@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/lf0bUmNM47 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 30, 2022

Tatum also met with reporters and shared why he enjoys showing up at clinics.

“I always like doing these camps, just to see the excitement on their faces when I come in,” Tatum said. “It’s just extremely pure. It’s all about having fun. I think that’s the best part.”

As for basketball, Tatum said he’s focused this offseason on ensuring he gets off to better starts in games, among other areas.

He acknowledged he was more tired than usual after such a long season but said his shoulder and body overall both feel good.

He said it’s “a little different” this offseason after such a deep run, adding that he finds himself particularly excited to get back to basketball in the coming months.

“Just knowing that we got to a certain point and we were so close, you’re excited to get back to that and get back with the group,” Tatum said. “We’ve got unfinished business.”

"Chemistry is half the battle. You can have a great team with great talent, and not necessarily jell well together." – Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/1bNzob89Yk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 30, 2022