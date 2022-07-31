‘Thank you for everything’: NBA world reacts to Bill Russell’s passing

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
The basketball world lost a titan Sunday as Bill Russell died at age 88.
Here’s the announcement:
Paul Pierce referred to him as a “trailblazer” and “pioneer.”
Jayson Tatum called him a “legend.“
Jaylen Brown thanked him for paving the way.
Marcus Smart said he “just played and dominated.”
Grant Williams credited him for changing the world.
Commissioner Adam Silver called him the greatest champion in all of team sports.
Magic Johnson referred to him as his “idol.”
David Robinson thanked him for leading the way.
Bill Simmons deemed him one of the most important athletes ever.
Robert Horry referred to it as a “teary-eyed Sunday.”
Isiah Thomas highlighted his “winning spirit.”
Isaiah Thomas also expressed his condolences.
Rick Barry noted that he’s one of the greatest players ever.
Trae Young honored Russell.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.