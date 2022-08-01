Celtics Forward Bruno Caboclo, Celtics reportedly agree to training camp deal Caboclo has a wingspan of 7 feet, 7 inches, and is a former first-round pick. Bruno Caboclo glides past Kyle O'Quinn and attempts a layup. Ashley Landis/AP Pool

The Celtics, perhaps still in need of some front-court depth, are giving Bruno Caboclo a chance to prove himself.

Caboclo, a 6-foot-9 forward from Brazil, has agreed to a training camp deal with the Celtics and will compete for a roster spot, per The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

The Raptors took him 20th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, and ever since, he’s been regarded as a player with lots of potential who hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. Caboclo, 26 years old with a wingspan of 7 feet, 7 inches, has had some promising moments along the way, though.

His best season came in 2018-19, when he averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1 block per game for the Grizzlies. He played 30 games for the Grizzlies the following year, but his stats dipped. Then he appeared in a total of 14 games for the Rockets from 2020 to 2021.

He’s also played in France and Brazil in recent years. Most recently, he averaged 9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Jazz in Summer League action in July.

The Celtics have Robert Williams, Al Horford, Grant Williams, Danilo Gallinari, and Luke Kornet on the roster, plus Mfiondu Kabengele on a two-way contract. It’s not a guarantee that Caboclo will make the roster, but the Celtics do have spots available, and it’s possible Caboclo could fill one.