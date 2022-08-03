Celtics Here’s the Celtics’ preseason schedule Boston takes on the Hornets and Raptors during the four-game slate. Robert Williams and the Celtics begin preseason play on Sunday, October 2nd. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics kick off preseason action Sunday, Oct. 2, the team announced Wednesday.

Boston will be at home for the first two contests of the four-game exhibition slate. The Celtics will host the Charlotte Hornets on the 2nd, before facing off against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

They’ll then hit the road for the remainder of the schedule, visiting North Carolina for a rematch with the Hornets at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 7.

A second game against the Raptors – this time at the Bell Centre in Montreal, as part of the NBA’s Canada Series – closes out preseason play.

All of the Celtics’ preseason games will be televised live on NBC Sports Boston, as well as streamed on the MyTeams app. The radio broadcast of the games will be on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

60 days until we’re back on the parquet ☘️⏳ pic.twitter.com/b48BmnVQXg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 3, 2022

Here’s the full schedule:

Sunday, Oct. 2 – Celtics vs. Hornets / TD Garden / 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Celtics vs. Raptors / TD Garden / 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7 – Celtics @ Hornets / Greensboro Coliseum / 7:30 p.m.

Friday Oct. 14 – Celtics @ Raptors / Bell Centre / 7 p.m.

Tickets for home preseason games will go on sale at a later date.