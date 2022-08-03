Here’s the Celtics’ preseason schedule

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
The Celtics kick off preseason action Sunday, Oct. 2, the team announced Wednesday.
Boston will be at home for the first two contests of the four-game exhibition slate. The Celtics will host the Charlotte Hornets on the 2nd, before facing off against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
They’ll then hit the road for the remainder of the schedule, visiting North Carolina for a rematch with the Hornets at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 7.
A second game against the Raptors – this time at the Bell Centre in Montreal, as part of the NBA’s Canada Series – closes out preseason play.
All of the Celtics’ preseason games will be televised live on NBC Sports Boston, as well as streamed on the MyTeams app. The radio broadcast of the games will be on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Here’s the full schedule:
Sunday, Oct. 2 – Celtics vs. Hornets / TD Garden / 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Celtics vs. Raptors / TD Garden / 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7 – Celtics @ Hornets / Greensboro Coliseum / 7:30 p.m.
Friday Oct. 14 – Celtics @ Raptors / Bell Centre / 7 p.m.
Tickets for home preseason games will go on sale at a later date.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.