Celtics Celtics are projected to win an NBA-best 54.5 games by Caesar’s Sportsbook Already title favorites, the Celtics are projected to win the most regular-season games. Miami's Bam Adebayo is surrounded by Jaylen Brown and Al Horford during Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Boston Celtics are projected to win more regular-season games than any other NBA team, according to Caesar’s Sportsbook.

Caesars released its projections on Wednesday, with the Celtics clocking in at an NBA-best 54.5 wins.

The Phoenix Suns (53.5), Golden State Warriors (52.5), and Milwaukee Bucks (52.5) trailed closely behind.

The Philadelphia 76ers, which recently re-signed James Harden, finished second-highest among Atlantic division teams at 50.5. The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors landed in the middle of the pack, tied at 45.5. The New York Knicks settled at the bottom of the division at 39.5.

Brooklyn’s projections could fluctuate based on what happens with Kevin Durant, who recently demanded a trade, and guard Kyrie Irving.

The Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs finished last in the projection at 24.5 wins.

According to ESPN, the win projections came from a team of eight Caesar’s oddsmakers, whose individual totals for each team were combined into a consensus number.

Boston was already the consensus betting favorite to win the NBA title.

The Celtics won 51 regular-season games last year, en route to securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern conference behind Miami, which won 54. The Celtics eliminated the Heat, along with the Nets and Bucks, to earn a spot in the NBA Finals, where they fell to Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Sportsbooks have been more optimistic on the Celtics’ title chances since the acquisition of Malcom Brogdon from Indiana.

The Celtics were able to get the deal done, keeping All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown along with several key core pieces, including Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III.

With one of the NBA’s best young cores adding Brodgon and another year of experience under its belt, odds are that the Celtics are in a decent spot to contend for a title this year.