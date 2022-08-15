Celtics Cedric Maxwell said he’d trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant if it were his call "This is all about business at the end of the day my brother." According to a source, the Nets initially tried to pry both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston in exchange for Kevin Durant.

Celtics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell said he would trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant if the decision were up to him.

“Jaylen Brown is one of my favorite players,” Maxwell said on his podcast Sunday. “But if that trade were to happen I would be like ‘yep, that’s a good trade’. Because Red Auerbach said it best, you cannot fall in love with the assets or the players.”

Maxwell compared the prospect of adding Durant with the trade the Celtics made to get Kevin Garnett in 2007.

Garnett played four seasons in Boston and led the Celtics to an NBA title in 2008 before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Maxwell said Durant has about that much of his career left in the tank.

“And so I think if you’re the Celtics, and if you’re Brad Stevens, do you want to roll those dice? I think that’s the question that comes to mind. If I’m them and you’re asking me, those dice are already rolled.”

Maxwell said that he wants to keep Marcus Smart, but that if Brown needs to be included to get the deal done then the Celtics should do it.

The broadcaster and former NBA Finals MVP also said that the Nets are in a more desperate spot than the Celtics and wouldn’t want to go into the season with Durant wanting out. Brown has been mentioned as one of the best players the Nets could potentially get in exchange for Durant.

“I hope that Jaylen would understand one thing,” Maxwell said. “This is all about business at the end of the day my brother. Don’t take it personal. It’s all about business and a lot of great players have moved on to other places. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if you’re telling me right now I had an opportunity to go out and get Kevin Durant, I make that move.”