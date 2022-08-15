Celtics Jaylen Brown, Mayor Wu attend Roxbury vs. Dorchester basketball game Jaylen Brown and Mayor Michelle Wu stopped by the Roxbury vs. Dorchester basketball game over the weekend. Jaylen Brown arrives at the Chase Center on Monday.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown made an appearance at the Roxbury vs. Dorchester basketball game at Harambee Park over the weekend.

Brown posted pictures of himself at the game on his Instagram page. He was wearing a green shirt that said “The Energy Is About To Shift.”

“I believe in my community my community believe in me,” wrote Brown.

Brown, who won an NBA community assist award in 2020, is often recognized for his community impact in the Boston-area. He founded the the 7uice foundation which works to give disadvantaged kids better educational opportunities.

Boston mayor Michelle Wu tweeted a picture of herself and Brown at the event.

JB shooting the breeze at Harambee Park 🏀😎 pic.twitter.com/ZGon8vgHpr — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) August 13, 2022

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported last month that the Celtics offered Brown in a trade package for Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant. The deal hasn’t happened, and Brown and Durant are still with their respective teams despite Durant’s reported trade demands.

In the meantime, Brown continues to show that he’s a part of the community here in Boston. While the rumors swirl, he’s at a park in Dorchester watching basketball and interacting with Bostonians.

Harambee Park, formerly known as Franklin field, is located near Blue Hill Avenue. According to the City of Boston’s website, Phase 1 of the park’s renovations, which included basketball courts, were completed in 2018.

The park is in Stage 3 of a $3.4 million renovation project. The football field at the park was named after brothers Harry and Dennis Wilson. The Wilson brothers founded the Boston Raiders youth football team and the Roxbury Basketball Association, a men’s basketball summer league.