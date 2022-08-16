Celtics Celtics are reportedly the ‘unofficial front-runner’ to trade for Kevin Durant "Translation: If you’re still trying to discuss a Durant deal without putting your second-best talent on the table, then just stop wasting everyone’s time and bow out of this race." Kevin Durant during a Nets-Pacers game in 2022. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

As the NBA offseason rolls along, the trade rumors surrounding one of the league’s biggest stars continues to simmer in the background.

Kevin Durant, 33, submitted a trade request in June, but remains on the roster of the Brooklyn Nets in August.

A recent development was Durant reiterating his desire to leave Brooklyn, and reportedly giving the Nets an ultimatum: To trade him or to get rid of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Joe Tsai, the Nets’ owner, publicly sided with Marks and Nash in an Aug. 8 tweet:

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

As a result, Durant is potentially even more available than he was before. Still, a deal with the Nets would be complicated and costly.

But according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Celtics remain in contention for the future Hall of Fame talent.

In fact, Amick noted in a recent report that Boston is the “front-runner.”

“Among the executives with whom I spoke, a Boston deal with Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece appears to be the unofficial front-runner here,” wrote Amick. “In general terms, sources say the Nets are using the fact that the Celtics (and perhaps other teams) have made their second-best player available as a baseline of sorts in negotiations. Translation: If you’re still trying to discuss a Durant deal without putting your second-best talent on the table, then just stop wasting everyone’s time and bow out of this race.”

The negotiations could continue for some time, however, as Amick noted that “no one should be surprised it’s taking this long.”

The Celtics begin preseason on Oct. 2, and will reportedly tip off the NBA regular season on opening night at TD Garden against the 76ers on Oct. 18.