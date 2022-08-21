Celtics Watch: Jayson Tatum erupts for 20 points in a half at pro-am game "SEATTLE!! Appreciate the love atmosphere was crazy!!" he tweeted. Jayson Tatum walks out onto the court before Jamal Crawford’s Seattle summer-league pro-am basketball tournament Saturday. Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP

Jayson Tatum’s jumper was so wet Saturday night that The CrawsOver pro-am game in Seattle had to be called in the second quarter due to condensation.

Well, OK, that wasn’t actually how it went down, but it might as well have. Tatum exploded for 20 points in limited action, among LeBron James and other stars, then organizers had to stop the event because the floor was too wet.

Before the abrupt halt, Seattle showed up to watch some hoops, with fans lining up overnight to witness a signature moment in pro-am history. The turnout prompted many fans to chime in that the basketball-crazed city would benefit from having an NBA team once again.

Jayson Tatum going crazy…only missed once. pic.twitter.com/x9zND0H17i — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 21, 2022

On the court, Tatum stood out all half, hitting five 3-pointers and adding a sweet move and contested finish at the rim. With Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Thomas, MarJon Beauchamp, and Tari Eason also present, Tatum made his presence felt.

Tatum and James even connected on an alley-oop that electrified the crowd.

He made it clear how much he enjoyed the experience. Next time, he plans to bring a special guest.

“SEATTLE!! Appreciate the love atmosphere was crazy!! Hate it had to end that way. I truly appreciate y’all fr! I’ll be back and make sure I bring Deuce with me!”

SEATTLE!! Appreciate the love atmosphere was crazy!! Hate it had to end that way. I truly appreciate y’all fr🤞🏽! I’ll be back and make sure I bring Deuce with me! https://t.co/VJSH8Lc09e — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 21, 2022